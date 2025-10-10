Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland is named the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

After scoring three goals in as many top-flight games in August, the 25-year-old was at his prolific best once again in September, finding the net five times and providing one assist in just three appearances.

Haaland began the month by scoring a brilliant brace in a dominant 3-0 home win for Man City against rivals Manchester United, taking him to seven goals in Manchester derbies which is just one behind the record jointly held by Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney.

The Norwegian displayed his predatory prowess the following week when he burst through Arsenal’s backline and clinically tucked away the opening goal in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Haaland completed September by scoring a late double to help Man City secure an emphatic 5-1 victory over Burnley at the Etihad Stadium.

Not only did Haaland become Man City’s fifth all-time top scorer (133 goals) with his two strikes against the Clarets, he also moved onto 93 Premier League goals overall which means he is the highest-scoring Norwegian player in the division’s history, surpassing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (91).



Haaland motivated to “win even more” after claiming POTM prize

Haaland has received his first Premier League POTM award since August 2024 and it is his fourth in total since moving to England in 2022, drawing him level with a host of iconic players including Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Paul Scholes, Dennis Bergkamp, Frank Lampard, Son Heung-min, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy.

Man City’s No.9 fended off competition from Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi, Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Yankuba Minteh, and Sunderland duo Robin Roefs and Granit Xhaka to claim September’s prize, following a public votes combined with those of a panel of football experts.

Haaland has also followed in the footsteps of his good friend and former teammate Jack Grealish, who was named Premier League POTM for August after making an impressive start to life on loan at Everton.

“I’m really happy to win this award for a fourth time. It always means a lot, so thank you to everyone who voted for me. I also want to thank my teammates, the coaches and all the staff - we do everything together,” Haaland told Man City’s official website.

“September was an important month for us as a team. We played some really good football, stayed unbeaten, and got important wins for our fans. I’m happy I could help the team with goals and performances.

“Now we just keep going - keep working hard every day, because there’s a tough schedule after the international break. Hopefully we can keep the same level and win even more games.”

Record-chasing Haaland leading the way as PL top scorer

Haaland has since increased his goal tally in the Premier League to nine after just seven games following his first-half strike against Brentford in Man City’s slender 1-0 success at the Gtech Community Stadium on October 5.

Boasting an impressive minutes-per-goal ratio of 66, Haaland already sits three clear of his nearest challenger Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth (six) and five clear of Burnley’s Jaidon Anthony and Brentford’s Igor Thiago, who are next on the list with four goals each.

Haaland’s nine goals in seven games remarkably does not represent his best start to a Premier League season, as he previously scored 10 goals after seven matches in the 2024-25 campaign and 11 goals in his debut season in 2022-23.

Man City’s leading marksman is just six goals away from becoming a centurion for goals in the Premier League, while he will also be eyeing up his own record for the most goals ever scored in a single PL season - netting 36 goals in just 35 games in 2022-23.