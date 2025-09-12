Jack Grealish is named the Premier League Player of the Month for August following a record-breaking start to his Everton career.

Jack Grealish has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August, winning the award for the first time in his career.

The left-sided attacker, who celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this week, has made an electric start to life at Everton since joining the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

Grealish registered four assists on the way to helping the Toffees win two of their opening three Premier League games, setting up both goals on his debut in a 2-0 home win over Brighton before assisting two more goals in a 3-2 victory at Wolves before the international break.

The England international is the first ever Everton player to record multiple assists in consecutive Premier League matches - before joining the Toffees, he had provided two assists in the same game only twice before across his first 191 appearances in the division.

Grealish’s four Premier League assists recorded in August was also more than any other player across Europe’s top-five leagues (La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1).

Everton's No.18 topped an eight-man shortlist to win August’s award that included Riccardo Calafiori, Hugo Ekitike, Marc Guehi, Erling Haaland, Joao Pedro, Antoine Semenyo and Dominik Szoboszlai after a public vote combined with those of a panel of football experts.

Grealish has also become the 10th different Everton player to win the award, as well as the club’s first to claim the monthly accolade since Dominic Calvert-Lewin in September 2020.



POTM Grealish has “made a big difference” for Everton, says Moyes

Manager David Moyes reacted to the news of Grealish winning the POTM award at his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

"I'm really pleased for him,” Moyes told reporters. “He's worked incredibly hard in games. He's looked after himself in the summer and made sure he came back with the right mindset to produce, and he has produced for us.

“He's made a big difference for us. It's nothing down to me. It's down to Jack Grealish.

"I think Jack wants that feeling that he can play and he can be selected, and when he does that, I think he produces."

Grealish is expected to play against his former club Villa and he will attempt to become the first player in Premier League history to record two or more assists in three successive matches in the division.

However, Grealish has previously struggled against his boyhood club, failing to register either a goal or an assist across four Premier League meetings with Villa, despite coming away on the winning side in three of those with Man City.