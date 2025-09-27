Manchester City ease to a 5-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, with Maxime Esteve's two own-goals proving decisive.

Manchester City swiftly took the lead when Esteve turned the ball into his own net after just 12 minutes, and despite dominating the following 30 minutes, Burnley equalised against the run of play just minutes before half-time as Jaidon Anthony's effort was deflected in.

A similar pattern emerged in the second half as Man City dominated the proceedings, and this time the Citizens fully capitalised on their control, retaking the lead through Matheus Nunes' goal on the hour mark before quickly adding a third as Esteve struck his second own-goal of the match.

The Citizens threatened to add to the scoring for the remainder of the half, but they had to wait until the final minutes to score their fourth, when Erling Haaland joined in on the action as he netted from close range, and the Norwegian netted another just moments after to make it 5-1 on the day.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Pep Guardiola will be pleased with the attitude of his players, as they maintained control of the match and patiently looked for a way back into the lead rather than panicking after Burnley's equaliser, but concerns over how easily Man City can be played through have resurfaced once again.

The Citizens dominated from minute one of the match, but a rare period just before the break saw Burnley get more joy in the final third, including for their equaliser, as they easily sliced through the hosts' midfield and defence before Anthony's shot rather fortunately found the far corner.

Regardless, Guardiola's side secure a confidence-boosting victory in what could have become a real stumbling block if they had dropped points, leaving them just six points behind Liverpool after they dropped points against Crystal Palace today.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. BURNLEY HIGHLIGHTS

12th min: Manchester City 1-0 Burnley (Maxime Esteve own-goal)



Early breakthrough for Man City! ? Maxime Esteve turns the ball into his own net while trying to deny Phil Foden ? pic.twitter.com/CZy8jBRJEk

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 27, 2025

Man City take the lead - Esteve has fired into his own net!

Jeremy Doku has the ball on the left wing and skilfully weaves his way through the Burnley defence into the box, where he unleashes a shot on goal.

Martin Dubravka parries the strike back into the danger zone, and Esteve's attempted clearance turns the ball into his own net.

38th min: Manchester City 1-1 Burnley (Jaidon Anthony)



Jaidon Anthony is on the scoresheet again! ? The forward nets his fourth goal of the season to level things up against Man City ⚡ pic.twitter.com/eGuwQYXKeK

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 27, 2025

Anthony has brought Burnley level!

Burnley work the ball from right to left as Quilindschy Hartman receives the ball on the wing with plenty of space to drive forward and cross into the box.

Hartman's cross finds Anthony, and the forward's shot deflects off Ruben Dias and goes spinning into the far corner.

61st min: Manchester City 2-1 Burnley (Matheus Nunes)

Man City have the lead again! Nunes has absolutely smashed it in!

The ball is played back to Josko Gvardiol just outside the area by Phil Foden, and the defender clips his cross toward Haaland at the back post.

Haaland's header is met by Nunes, and his effort flies past Dubravka, who can only push the ball off the crossbar and into his net.

65th min: Manchester City 3-1 Burnley (Maxime Esteve own-goal)



⏱ 61' Matheus Nunes gives Man City the lead ⏱ 65' Maxime Esteve scores a second own goal Man City now lead 3-1 against Burnley ? pic.twitter.com/T4XTl49gYU

— Premier League (@premierleague) September 27, 2025

Esteve is having a nightmare - the defender has scored another own-goal!

Foden once again dictating play as he pushes the ball out wide to Nunes on the right wing, and the defender quickly fires a cross into the box.

The cross beats Oscar Bobb and is instead met by Esteve, with the ball cannoning off the defender's right leg and into the back of the net.

90th min: Manchester City 4-1 Burnley (Erling Haaland)

Haaland finally has his goal!

Doku stands up Kyle Walker on the left wing and is able to cut onto his right foot and deliver a cross towards Haaland at the back post.

The striker gets on the end of the cross and smashes his effort off the floor and into the near corner, giving Dubravka no chance.

93rd min: Manchester City 5-1 Burnley (Erling Haaland)

And just like that, Haaland has another!

Two Burnley defenders both contest for the same header and are unable to make solid connection, with the ball falling for Haaland to race through on goal.

Haaland powers forward and places his strike past the outrushing Dubravka and into the near corner, scoring Man City's fifth of the day.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JEREMY DOKU

Haaland may have netted twice late on to make it an eventual 5-1 win, but Doku was undoubtedly the standout star for Man City throughout the game.

Doku created the most chances in the match (three), completed the most dribbles of any player (seven), and won the most duels (10).

The winger was also instrumental for their opener, delivering the initial cross that Esteve turned into his own net, while he brilliantly assisted Haaland's first.

MANCHESTER CITY VS. BURNLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: Manchester City 68%-32% Burnley

Shots: Manchester City 21-9 Burnley

Shots on target: Manchester City 8-2 Burnley

Corners: Manchester City 10-2 Burnley

Fouls: Manchester City 5-7 Burnley

BEST STATS



6 - Maxime Estève is only the sixth player ever to score two own goals in the same Premier League game, and first since Craig Dawson against Everton for Wolves in December 2024. Oops. pic.twitter.com/DT78t8NpLY

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 27, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Manchester City's focus will now shift back to their Champions League campaign, with a trip to Stade Louis II on Wednesday to face AS Monaco.

Meanwhile, Burnley will have just over a week to rest and prepare for their next Premier League fixture against Aston Villa next Sunday.

