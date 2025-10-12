Sports Mole previews Tuesday's International Friendlies clash between Norway and New Zealand, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Norway have been on a goalscoring rampage in recent outings, and they will be looking to continue their momentum when they welcome New Zealand to Oslo this Tuesday night for an international friendly.

Landslaget have rattled the back of the net 16 times across their last two matches, while the All Whites are on a mission to end their four-match losing run.

Match preview

Norway are arguably one of the most in-form teams in international football at the moment, boasting nine straight wins across all competitions, including a 3-0 victory over Italy, an 11-1 success over Moldova and, most recently, a 5-0 thumping of Israel.

With Landslaget in great form, Stale Solbakken’s side are confident of ending their 30 years of pain and qualifying for their first World Cup since 1998.

Norway have not taken part in the men's event during Erling Haaland’s lifetime, though the striker is certainly leading the way in the qualifying phase, topping the goalscoring charts with 12 to his name – five more than second-placed Memphis Depay.

Solbakken’s men have enjoyed a perfect qualifying campaign, winning all six of their games, scoring 29 goals and conceding just three along the way.

However, the Norwegians will have an opportunity to take their foot slightly off the gas this Tuesday when they turn their attention to an international friendly.

While winning is not of the most importance, Norway will be looking to maintain their momentum and continue their impressive winning run – especially in front of their home fans in Oslo.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are not facing qualification pressures, having already booked their ticket to next summer’s World Cup.

For the first time ever, the Oceania Football Confederation was awarded a direct qualification spot for the tournament, and the All Whites made the most of it by powering through all their games.

New Zealand dominated their initial three group matches, winning three from three and scoring a total of 19 goals – 16 of which came against Vanuatu and Samoa.

Darren Bazeley’s side continued their momentum in the playoff stage of the qualifiers, beating Fiji 7-0 and New Caledonia 3-0 in order to book their tickets to North America.

Since securing their entry to the biggest show on earth, New Zealand have attempted to test themselves against tougher opposition, though results have been mixed.

The All Whites are currently on a four-match losing run, facing defeats to Ukraine, Australia (twice) and Poland – three of which came by a single-goal margin.

While testing themselves against better opposition is a smart thing to do before the World Cup, a string of defeats is unlikely to build much momentum – something New Zealand will be hoping to build this Tuesday night.

Norway form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

New Zealand form (all competitions):

W W L L L L

Team News

Norway have undergone a host of changes ahead of Tuesday’s game, with a number of players being withdrawn from the squad.

Alexander Sorloth, Julian Ryerson, Erling Haaland and Fredrik Bjorkan have all been given a few extra days to rest before returning to club action.

Felix Myhre has left the squad because of a sore ankle, while Martin Odegaard and Leo Ostigard departed the squad a week prior due to injuries.

The Norwegian FA have beefed up the numbers by bringing Sebastian Sebulonsen and Sverre Nypan into the team.

New Zealand, on the other hand, head into their latest international friendly having lost two players to injuries.

Motherwell winger Elijah Just and Kolding left-back Dalton Wilkins have both been withdrawn from the squad.

Nottingham Forest star Chris Wood is not only the most experienced member of the All Whites, but he is also the top scorer, having bagged 45 international goals.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nylad; Wolfe, Lysaker Heggem, Ajer, Sebulonsen; Berg, Berge, Bobb; Nusa, Larsen, Heggebo

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; De Vries, Boxall, Surman, Payne; Stamenic, Thomas; Garbett, Singh, McCowatt; Wood

We say: Norway 2-1 New Zealand

Norway have sent a large chunk of their stars home, which is good news for a number of hungry youngsters who will be looking to make a statement ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

New Zealand have struggled to get results in recent weeks, and things are not about to get any easier in Oslo. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to prevail.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Sebastian Sternik Written by

