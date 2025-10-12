Preview: Italy vs Israel - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Italy and Israel, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Needing one point to wrap up a place in the World Cup 2026 playoffs, Italy will host Group I rivals Israel on Tuesday night.

The teams meet in Udine, one month on from an incredible nine-goal contest that went the Azzurri's way thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Match preview

With a nine-point deficit to Norway and two games in hand, Italy came into September’s international window with plenty of work to do under new coach Gennaro Gattuso.

They began by sweeping aside Estonia in Bergamo, before heading to Hungary three days later. There, the Azzurri took on their main rivals for second place and a precious playoff spot.

Despite trailing twice, Italy later surged into a 4-2 lead over Israel and were apparently on course for a vital victory; however, they shipped two late goals towards the end of a chaotic encounter.

It seemed that La Nazionale's World Cup qualifying record would receive another woeful entry, but Sandro Tonali popped up with a last-gasp winner to make it 5-4.

Hot-tempered clashes involving Israeli players, Gattuso and his captain Gianluigi Donnarumma then followed; but before the teams got set to reconvene in Udine, Italy had to do a double over Estonia.

Though Mateo Retegui missed a penalty on Saturday night, and Donnarumma made an awful error that gifted their hosts a goal, the Azzurri still tightened their grip on second spot and stayed within six points of runaway leaders Norway.

They ultimately won 3-1 in Tallinn, with a dominant performance featuring Inter Milan striker Francesco Pio Esposito's first senior international goal. Having started with a heavy defeat in Oslo, Italy have now won their last four qualifiers - scoring 13 goals in three under Gattuso.

Yet, after failing to reach consecutive World Cups, they are still at some risk of sitting out a third straight global finals.

Occupying third spot in the standings, Israel are just about in the mix for at a playoff place, but only victory will do on Tuesday evening.

Now trailing Italy by three points - having played one more game and with an inferior goal difference - Ran Ben Shimon's men need a flawless finish to their qualifying campaign to even have a slim chance.

Israel's most recent World Cup appearance came way back in 1970, and they are surely facing more disappointment following Saturday's capitulation in Oslo.

After losing 4-2 in the reverse fixture - with Erling Haaland inevitably scoring Norway's fourth goal - the pair met again at Ullevaal, amid heavy security and widespread protests.

Having let the Italians run riot last month, the visitors shipped five goals again, as Haaland helped himself to a hat-trick despite a double penalty miss.

Italy World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L W W W W

Italy form (all competitions):

D L W W W W

Israel World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L W W L L

Israel form (all competitions):

L W W W L L

Team News

Moise Kean's early strike set Italy on their way to victory at the weekend, but the Fiorentina striker - who scored twice against Israel last month - was then forced off by an ankle injury that will see him miss Tuesday's match.

Gattuso must make a further change in defence, as Alessandro Bastoni picked up a booking that triggered a one-game suspension; Roma's Gianluca Mancini is his most likely replacement.

The hosts are already without centre-forward Gianluca Scamacca, plus wingers Matteo Politano and Mattia Zaccagni, both of whom withdrew from the initial squad due to injury.

Giacomo Raspadori and Riccardo Orsolini deputised against Estonia, but Leonardo Spinazzola and Andrea Cambiaso offer more conservative options; in a slight change of role, Raspadori could support Retegui up front.

Meanwhile, Israel's main absentee is Dor Peretz, who bagged a brace against Italy in September; they are set to switch things up following a five-goal thumping in Norway.

After Dan Biton made very little impact on Saturday, the visitors' front line may instead be led by Tai Baribo or Dor Turgeman.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon - currently on loan at Villarreal - and Ajax forward Oscar Gloukh should also feature in the final third.

Italy possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Calafiori, Dimarco; Cambiaso, Barella, Tonali, Spinazzola; Raspadori, Retegui

Israel possible starting lineup:

Da. Peretz; Dasa, Baltaxa, Nachmias, Revivo; Abu Fani, E. Peretz; Khalaily, Gloukh, Solomon; Baribo

We say: Italy 2-1 Israel

While World Cup qualifiers are rarely straightforward for Italy, they should get the job done in what could be a spiky clash.

Spurred on by some bitter exchanges at the end of last month's match, the Azzurri can secure their playoff spot and end Israel's faint hopes.

