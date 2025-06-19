Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso issues a firm warning to Liverpool outcast Federico Chiesa as speculation surrounding a possible summer transfer heats up.

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa has been warned by Italy head coach Gennaro Gattuso that he must find a way to play "consistently" if he is to force his way back into the national team ranks.

The former Juventus man was ostensibly one of the bargains of the summer 2024 window when he joined the Premier League champions for just £10.3m, but his first season was forgettable.

Chiesa featured just 14 times for Arne Slot's side in 2024-25, coming up with two goals and two assists and totalling a paltry 104 minutes in the English top flight.

The ex-Fiorentina man has nevertheless opened the door to continuing his career at Anfield, where his contract runs for another three years, but his prospects of increased minutes in 2024-25 appear particularly slim.

Chiesa's superior Mohamed Salah will be staying on for at least another two seasons following his contract extension, while Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz will offer alternative solutions in attack too.

Gattuso sends warning to Chiesa over Liverpool game time

The winger has also failed to make a single Italy squad since his switch to Anfield, last representing the Azzurri at Euro 2024, and Gattuso has demanded his playing situation improve before he can be considered for selection again.

"In these days, I called 35 players [who did not make the squad], I spoke to everyone. Even Chiesa, whom I told to play consistently," Gattuso said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

"There are players who have been out but who can lend a hand. The pitch speaks: if you do things well, the doors of the national team are open.

"When you feel alone on the pitch, it becomes hard. We have to be able to change this, to help each other and say the things that some don’t want to hear."

Chiesa failed to register a single goal or assist at Euro 2024 as the defending champions suffered a shock loss to Switzerland in the last 16, but he was named in the team of the tournament at the continental championships three years prior.

What is the latest with Chiesa's Liverpool future?

Chiesa has sent mixed messages about his future with the Merseyside giants, both affirming that he "would not mind" staying but also leaving the door open to a return to one of his old teams.

If the 27-year-old wishes to get into Gattuso's good books ahead of the 2026 World Cup, though, an exit is seemingly a necessity, and Serie A champions Napoli are believed to be at the head of the queue.

Partenopei head coach Antonio Conte has overseen the revivals of both Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay in Naples, but it remains to be seen whether any move would be a loan or permanent.

If Napoli ultimately pull out of the running, a team bidding to replace an on-loan Manchester United attacker have also been tipped to make a move for Chiesa in the summer window.