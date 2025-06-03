One of Liverpool's attacking players seemingly opens the door to an exit from Anfield after revealing that he 'still loves' one of his former clubs.

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa has seemingly left the door open to a return to Juventus.

Although there were high hopes for the Italy international when he arrived at Anfield last summer, it ultimately proved to be a disappointing first campaign from an individual perspective.

The 27-year-old made just four starts and 10 substitute outings in all competitions as he frequently remained on the periphery of Arne Slot's squad.

Despite his goal in the EFL Cup final in March, Chiesa made just three further appearances during 2024-25, inevitably leading to speculation regarding his future.

© Imago

Chiesa changes stance on future?

In the past, Chiesa has insisted that he remains committed to proving his doubters wrong and spending at least a second season on Merseyside.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, the versatile attacker has suggested that he would consider another stint at Juventus by revealing that he 'still loves' the club.

Chiesa said: "I work every day with a Liverpool program to be at my best for the tests on July 8."

"Juventus? I still love the club. Returning there one day? Why not. Thiago Motta didn't want me there. He told me that I was not part of his plans, and should go find a team."

© Imago

Is an exit a foregone conclusion?

Chiesa's future at Liverpool is up in the air at the same time as the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

Even with the likely arrival of Florian Wirtz, Slot will not want to see all four players depart the club in a short space of time.

While Chiesa would be the least missed, his sale would also generate the least money, and that is something that will need to be taken into consideration.

On the flip side, Chiesa said in the same interview that he is targeting a place in Italy's 2026 World Cup squad, and that is something that will only be achieved through regular game time.

Accumulating 466 minutes like he did last season will not be sufficient, and question marks are likely to remain over his future until it is known where the likes of Diaz and Nunez will be playing their football.