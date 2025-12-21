Liverpool receive worrying Alexander Isak injury update after Antoine Semenyo January transfer boost

By Ben Knapton | 21 Dec 2025 16:07

Liverpool are reportedly fearful that Alexander Isak could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with the leg injury he sustained in Saturday's Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Sweden international broke the deadlock for the champions in that 2-1 win over the Lilywhites, but his opener came at a cost, as he suffered a worrying injury while in the process of scoring.

Isak appeared to suffer an awkward twist as a desperate Micky van de Ven lunged in to try to stop the £125m man from scoring, and he immediately clutched his leg as the ball hit the back of the net.

Isak was only brought on as a second-half substitute for fellow injury victim Conor Bradley, but the ex-Newcastle United forward lasted just 15 minutes before being helped off the field by medical staff, albeit without the need for a stretcher.

Arne Slot admitted that he had a negative "gut feeling" about Isak when asked for an injury update at full time, expressing pessimism over the scenario in which a player who picks up an injury straight after scoring does not try to continue.

Liverpool fear Alexander Isak has suffered 'significant' leg injury

Now, The Athletic report that the Reds are concerned that Isak has sustained a serious injury to his lower leg, although the 26-year-old is yet to undergo an MRI scan to determine the extent of the problem.

However, there is genuine fear among Liverpool staff that the Scandinavian will be missing for a sustained period of time, even if the specifics of his injury are yet to be determined.

Isak's latest issue is the latest in a growing line of setbacks for the Premier League's most expensive player, who has only managed three goals and one assist in 16 matches for Liverpool since joining in a record move from Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old endured a slow start to the campaign as a result of his summer strike action, refusing to train or play with Newcastle in pre-season as he successfully forced a move to Anfield on transfer deadline day.

Isak then missed four matches with an adductor injury from October 25 to November 4, and he has been limited to just six Premier League starts and three in the Champions League for his new club.

Will Liverpool have to sign attacker in January after Alexander Isak injury?

Even after forking out an unprecedented £450m on new players over the summer, Liverpool's squad remarkably still has a thin feel to it, as injuries and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups bedevil Slot and co.

Mohamed Salah will be missing for at least a couple of weeks while Egypt compete at the AFCON, and amid his rift with the club, there is no guarantee that he will even play for the Reds again.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo will spend weeks out with an ankle injury, leaving Slot with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, an out-of-favour Federico Chiesa and a young Rio Ngumoha as his attacking options.

If Isak is out for a considerable amount of time, Liverpool may very well step up their interest in a £65m deal for Antoine Semenyo, and they have reportedly been handed a major boost in their efforts to sign the Bournemouth winger.

To make matters worse for Slot, Szoboszlai picked up a milestone yellow card in the clash with Spurs, so the Hungarian will miss next Saturday's clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers through suspension.