Arne Slot future: Liverpool "keeping an eye" on new manager as Tottenham performance fuels Premier League concern

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Dec 2025 16:55 , Last updated: 21 Dec 2025 17:18

Liverpool will be keeping an eye on the future of Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso amid uncertainty regarding Arne Slot, Reds expert David Lynch has claimed.

The Merseysiders emerged as 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the Premier League, but their performance against 10 and nine-man Spurs was concerning, with the Londoners often looking more likely to score.

It is not surprising that Slot's position as head coach has come under scrutiny, especially as Real boss Alonso could soon be available given he is reportedly teetering on the edge of being sacked.

Lynch insisted that the club will be paying attention to the future of the Real boss, telling Sports Mole: "It's definitely something they'll be keeping an eye because they know that they're heading into the summer and they might need to be in the managerial market.

"I've no doubt that Xabi Alonso, who they very much liked initially but he didn't want to leave in that moment, would be someone who'd be on their short list.

"They'll be keeping an eye on what's happening with Xabi Alonso because he's someone they like, so I don't think Arne Slot has got himself completely out of the woods."

The Real Madrid manager may not be willing to step into the Anfield dugout immediately if he was sacked, so perhaps the Reds will be forced to wait until the end of the campaign to replace Slot with the Spaniard.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Has Arne Slot been lucky with Liverpool?

While fans are keen for Slot to turn Liverpool's fortunes around, many have come to accept that a dismissal may be inevitable, particularly as the club are already 10 points behind first-placed Arsenal.

There is an argument that one of the reasons that the Dutchman is still in charge of the Reds is that a suitable candidate has not yet emerged, and replacing him with a permanent appointment now could be risky.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that Slot has benefitted from the lack of currently available options, saying: "That's one of the things that has worked in Arne Slot's favour, especially when Liverpool were on that losing run.

"There wasn't a standout candidate out there as far as the club were concerned. If Xabi Alonso was available at that moment, maybe he would have come, but I think he would like a break if he does get sacked by Real Madrid.

Other managerial candidates such as Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola could be brought to Anfield in the summer given their contracts with Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are set to expire at the end of 2025-26.

© Sports Mole

Will Arne Slot last the 2025-26 Premier League season?

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League with 29 points, level with fourth-placed Chelsea, though many were expecting the club to compete for the title after a summer spending spree of roughly £450m.

It should be noted that the Reds are undefeated in their last six games, winning on four occasions, with the team winning each of their past three matches.

Lynch was keen for performances to improve, but he did emphasise the importance of results, when he told Sports Mole: "He's given himself a chance of still being there at the end of the season because of this run.

"It was approaching an untenable point with nine defeats in 12. Liverpool wouldn't have wanted to act, but they were almost forced to because you know it was only going in one direction. You've got to give huge credit to the manager for stopping the rot.

"He's still got to find that balance between defence and attack, and that's the key task for him next. In terms of results and an uptick in certain aspects of Liverpool's performances, you can say in the short term he's managed to save his job."

Liverpool have a favourable next period of fixtures, with games against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Fulham to come, so Slot has a strong chance of extending the Merseysiders' unbeaten streak.