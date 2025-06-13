Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Federico Chiesa to Real Betis and a £1m arrival at Manchester United from Southampton.

Real Betis are reportedly considering making a move for Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa, with a deal for Manchester United’s Antony likely to prove difficult to complete.

Antony excelled on loan at Real Betis in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign, and the club have revealed that they are “working” on keeping the Brazilian.

Man United allegedly want a minimum of £32.5m for Antony, though, which is a figure that Real Betis will struggle to meet, especially considering his wages.

According to Fichajes, Chiesa has emerged as a genuine alternative for the club.

The report claims that the Seville outfit would be looking to sign the Italian on loan, with the possibility of making the move permanent next summer.

Chiesa made the move to Anfield from Juventus last summer, and he represented the Reds on 14 occasions in 2024-25, scoring twice and registering two assists in the process.

Man United ‘agree £1m deal’ for Southampton star

Meanwhile, according to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have come to an agreement with Southampton over a £1m deal for Harley Emsden-James.

A number of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotpsur and Chelsea, are believed to have been interested in the defender.

However, Man United have seemingly won the race for a player who is regarded to be among the best young talents in English football.

The report claims that Man United will also pay add-ons for Emsden-James, while Southampton have a 20% sell-on clause.

Emsden-James is expected to be a part of Man United’s Under-18s squad, but there will allegedly be a clear pathway for him into the first-team picture, with senior figures at the club having extremely high hopes for the 16-year-old.

Napoli ‘make decision’ over Billing move

Elsewhere, Napoli have reportedly decided against exercising a buy option in their deal with Bournemouth for Philip Billing.

The 29-year-old made the move on loan to Napoli in January, with the Italian side having the option to sign him on a permanent basis for £9m this summer.

However, according to Sky Italy, Napoli are not expected to sign the experienced midfielder on a permanent basis, and he will therefore head back to the Vitality Stadium.

The Denmark international made 10 Serie A appearances for the Italian champions in the second half of the season, scoring once.

Billing has another two years left to run on his contract at the Vitality Stadium, and it remains to be seen whether he stays with the Cherries beyond the end of this summer's transfer window.