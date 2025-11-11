Preview:Moldova vs Italy - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Moldova and Italy, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Needing a miracle to qualify directly for World Cup 2026, Italy will visit Group I minnows Moldova for their penultimate qualifier on Thursday evening.

Poised for the playoffs, the Azzurri are already sure of a top-two finish - but they will try to take their campaign down to the wire.

Match preview

Back-to-back victories last month ensured Italy would at least finish second when the action concludes with this Sunday's grand finale at San Siro - claiming first place is surely out of the question.

If the Azzurri fail to at least match Norway's midweek result at home to Estonia, they will certainly be bound for the playoffs; either way, it would take a monumental collapse from Erling Haaland and co to open the door.

The pair will meet in Milan this weekend, but the Norwegians won the reverse fixture 3-0, are three points in front and have a staggering goal-difference lead of 16 - so Italy are almost resigned to their fate.

Having twice faltered in the playoffs, La Nazionale painfully failed to qualify for the last two World Cups - in Russia and Qatar - but 2006 champion Gennaro Gattuso has offered hope of avoiding more heartache this time around.

Since succeeding Luciano Spalletti in the summer, he has led his country to four consecutive wins while racking up 16 goals, including last month's 3-0 victory over Israel, when top scorer Mateo Retegui helped himself to two more.

That success finally wrapped up second spot; to claim the summit, Italy must now win in Chisinau and hope for an unexpected outcome in Oslo.

As might be expected, Moldova have lost all six past meetings with Italy, scoring just three goals while conceding 17 - two of which came when the pair met in June.

On that occasion, the Azzurri struck twice within a 10-minute spell either side of half time, continuing the Tricolorii's wait for a Group I point.

While Moldova remain winless - and sit rock bottom of the standings - last month's 1-1 draw with Estonia at least halted a seven-match losing streak.

During that run, their chastening 11-1 demolition by Norway - the nation's worst-ever defeat - prompted coach Serghei Clescenco to step down after four years in charge.

Former Under-19s boss Lilian Popescu was then appointed to replace him, and the latter's dugout debut swiftly brought Moldova's first point.

Ranked 156 in the world by FIFA, they now have two slim chances to add more: Thursday's tough task at Stadionul Zimbru, then against Israel on Sunday.

Moldova World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L L L L L D

Moldova form (all competitions):

L L L L L D

Italy World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L W W W W W

Team News

With his focus already shifting towards a possible playoff semi-final next spring, Italy coach Gattuso has suggested he will field a less familiar XI against Moldova.

One regular starter will definitely be omitted, as Nicolo Barella must serve a one-match ban; Roma's in-form midfielder Bryan Cristante could replace him.

Up front, Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has been forced to withdraw due to injury - Bologna winger Nicolo Cambiaghi was called up instead - while Giacomo Raspadori picked up a knock in the Azzurri's first training session.

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa turned down selection due to ongoing fitness concerns, but Gianluca Scamacca is back in the fold, while Retegui already has five goals and four assists in this qualifying campaign.

Elsewhere, Alessandro Buongiorno and Samuele Ricci both return; Cagliari goalkeeper Elia Caprile has excelled in Serie A and is Gattuso's sole first-time call-up.

Meanwhile, Moldova's main absentee will be versatile midfielder Nichita Motpan, who is currently injured.

Italy-based playmaker Artur Ionita returns to the squad after missing out last month, and all-time top scorer Ion Nicolaescu - who averages one goal every three international games - is back from an injury.

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Avram; Forov, Craciun, Baboglo, Platica, Reabciuk; Caimacov, Rata, Bogaciuc; Postolachi; Nicolaescu

Italy possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Cristante, Locatelli, Tonali; Orsolini, Retegui, Zaccagni

We say: Moldova 0-2 Italy

Italy have effectively signalled their intent to focus on the World Cup playoffs, rather than hoping for relentless Norway to slip up.

So, the improving Azzurri may post a regulation win over Moldova, without ever reaching top gear.

