[monks data]
Norway national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 13, 2025 at 5pm UK
 
Estonia national football team

NorwayNorway
vs.
Estonia

Preview:Norway vs Estonia - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview:Norway vs Estonia - prediction, team news, lineups
© Imago
Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Norway and Estonia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Within touching distance of their first World Cup for 28 years, Norway could confirm a cherished spot at next summer's finals by beating Estonia on Thursday.

The Group I leaders have picked up maximum points so far, and only a miraculous Italian comeback can stop them hanging onto top spot.


Match preview

With at least a playoff place wrapped up for some time now, Norway will qualify directly for World Cup 2026 if they better Italy's result in midweek; otherwise, they will have to finish the job in Milan this weekend.

Having kicked off with a stunning 3-0 defeat of the Azzurri back in June, Stale Solbakken's side have accrued 18 points from six games so far, while finding the net freely.

Erling Haaland alone has already struck 12 times throughout the campaign, and Norway just need to score five more to record the best European qualifying tally this century.

Only last month's friendly draw with New Zealand halted the Landslaget's streak of nine straight wins across all competitions, which included an 11-1 victory over Moldova and a 5-0 thumping of Israel.

So, it is no wonder that Solbakken's side are poised to end almost three decades of Norwegian hurt by qualifying for a first World Cup since 1998.

Even slipping up against Estonia would still leave Norway's fate in their own hands before Sunday's finale - they have a +26 goal difference compared to Italy’s +10 - but few expect them to drop points on home turf.

Kevor Palumets, Marten Kuusk and Rauno Sappinen of Estonia ahead of a FIFA World Cup Qualifier on June 9, 2025

When the nations last met - in Tallinn, last summer - only a second-half Haaland goal separated the sides, despite Norway dominating both possession share and shot count.

At Ullevaal, the visitors will expect to face similar treatment, as another unsuccessful qualifying campaign draws to its close.

Already eliminated from contention, Estonia cannot finish in the top two - or even third - and Thursday's fixture will be their last in Group I.

Aside from four points taken off fellow minnows Moldova, Jurgen Henn's men have been beaten in all their other matches, including last month's 3-1 home loss to the Italians.

Sitting 130th in FIFA's latest world rankings, the little Baltic nation should at least avoid finishing last; however, facing Norway's firing squad is not an ideal way to sign off.

Norway World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W W W W W

Norway form (all competitions):

W W W W W D

Estonia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W L L L L D

Estonia form (all competitions):

L L L D L D


Team News

Norway's Martin Odegaard pictured on September 6, 2024

Once again, Norway will be without their captain Martin Odegaard - at least on the pitch - as he is still sidelined by a knee injury. The Arsenal man is set to support his teammates in Oslo and Milan, but fellow midfielders Sverre Nypan and Felix Horn Mhyre have been left out.

At the back, Solbakken has been able to recall Genoa defender Leo Ostigard, who missed last month's camp with a broken rib.

Up front, Jorgen Strand Larsen usually plays third fiddle to main men Haaland and Alexander Sorloth; Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup are all contenders to join them in a stacked Norwegian attack.

While Haaland needs four more to match Robert Lewandowski's UEFA record of 16 goals in qualifying, Estonia have collectively scored only seven so far.

Rauno Sappinen and Mattias Kait have notched two apiece, but the latter is currently unavailable due to injury; Gent defender Maksim Paskotsi has also pulled out.

So, 102-cap skipper Karol Mets will need a new centre-back partner, and that pair will start ahead of Arsenal-owned Werder Bremen goalkeeper Karl Hein.

Norway possible starting lineup:

Nyland; Ryerson, Heggem, Ajer, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Sorloth, Nusa; Haaland

Estonia possible starting lineup:

Hein; Schjonning-Larsen, Mets, Kuusk, Saliste; Soomets, Palumets; Yakovlev, Shein, Saarma; Sappinen


SM words green background

We say: Norway 4-0 Estonia

After edging a relatively close contest in Tallinn, this time Norway should blow Estonia away.

Hungry to make their lead at the top of Group I even more watertight, the hosts will win well, setting themselves up for a qualification party at San Siro. 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:585558:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect7260:
Written by
Jonathan O'Shea
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Antonio Nusa Erling Haaland Jurgen Henn Karl Hein Leo Ostigard Martin Odegaard Mattias Kait Stale Solbakken Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!