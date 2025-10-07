Preview: Romania vs Moldova - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's International Friendlies clash between Romania and Moldova, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ahead of their respective World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Austria and Estonia, Romania will welcome Moldova to Arena Nationala for a friendly clash on Thursday.

The hosts are looking for their first win in three games, while the visitors are desperate to end their dire year-long losing streak.

Match preview

Mircea Lucescu's Romania have endured a mixed qualifying campaign to date, and with two wins, two draws and only one defeat in UEFA group H, they find themselves in need of a strong final run to be in with a chance of making the tournament.

Last time out, Tricolorii picked up a point in a 2-2 stalemate on the road to Cyprus, a result that marked the first time in this cycle that the nation avoided defeat in consecutive qualifying matches.

However, the manager will be extremely frustrated by the fact that his team surrendered the two-goal lead that Denis Dragus had earned them with a 16-minute first-half brace.

Dropping two points on September 9 has left Romania third in the group H table, where their tally of seven points puts them five behind second-placed Austria and top-of-the-pile Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Hoping to get back to winning ways before a push for the top two in the final run of qualifiers, the hosts will draw confidence from their commendable record that features four wins from their last six home games, though they have lost two of their three most recent clashes - 1-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina and 3-0 against Canada - on their own turf.

Meanwhile, Moldova enjoyed a strong run of results in 2024, losing just two of their 10 fixtures across all competitions under Serghei Clescenco.

In stark contrast, the nation are currently in the midst of a dire year during which they have lost all six of their games, culminating in a shocking 11-1 demolition at the hands of Norway last month.

That defeat was Moldova's heaviest ever, and led Clescenco to resign from his position as manager after four years in charge, with Lilian Popescu now holding the reins.

To make matters worse, the consolation goal in that match - an own-goal from Leo Ostigard - was the team's only impact on the scoreline in their last four games, a dry run that goes back to March.

Such a poor 2025 has stranded Moldova at the bottom of UEFA World Cup qualifying group I, and without a single point to their name, they are nine points behind second-placed Italy.

Popescu's men are set to face Estonia for a qualifier on October 14, and the new boss will be looking to reset in this friendly before travelling to face Sinisargid.

That being said, the visitors have won just once on the road since September 2023, and with three straight away defeats ahead of Thursday, Moldova will have to defy their miserly form to do so.

Team News

Romania have not called up goalkeeper Horatiu Moldovan for this set of internationals, and Ionut Radu could line up between the sticks on Thursday instead.

In front of him, Lucescu may opt for a centre-back paring of Virgil Ghita and Andrei Burca, while Florin Tanase could join Marius Marin and Razvan Marin in midfield with Nicolae Stanciu out due to a thigh injury.

Up top, Denis Dragus, who scored twice against Cyprus, is sidelined with a thigh injury, so David Miculescu should start as a lone striker, supported by Dennis Man and Alexandru Dobre from out wide.

As for Moldova, their new manager has promised to reinvigorate the side, though he may opt for a similar XI to the one that played in their 2-0 loss against Italy on June 9.

To that end, Sergiu Platica would be moved to right wing-back, while Oleg Reabciuk operates on the left, with a trio of Artur Craciun, Vladyslav Baboglo and Daniel Dumbravanu at centre-back.

In the centre of the park, Vadim Rata is expected to captain the team, and with Artur Ionita not in the squad, he may be joined by Mihail Caimacov.

Romania possible starting lineup:

Radu; Ratiu, Ghita, Burca, Oprut; M Marin; Man, R Marin, Tinase, Dobre; Miculescu

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Avram; Platica, Craciun, Baboglo, Dumbravanu, Reabciuk; Bodisteanu, Caimacov, Rata, Postolachi; Nicolaescu

We say: Romania 2-1 Moldova

Romania have been in significantly better form than their opponents, and with four wins from their last six home games, fans will be expecting another victory this week.

Moldova have lost all of their matches in 2025, and while they may lose once again, they could put in an improved performance under their new manager.

