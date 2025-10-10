Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Lithuania and Poland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Still pursuing automatic qualification for World Cup 2026, Poland will visit Lithuania in Kaunas on Sunday.

The Eagles are perched just behind Group G leaders the Netherlands with three games to play, while their hosts are already out of contention.

Match preview

Since losing to Finland in June, putting their ninth World Cup qualification in serious jeopardy, Poland have revived their campaign by making a change in the dugout.

Following a dispute with all-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski - who briefly stepped away from the national team - Michal Probierz was sacked, and Jan Urban took up the reins.

A former striker who played for Poland at the 1986 World Cup, Urban has some common ground with his high-profile captain, and he has made an impressive start.

After earning a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands at De Kuip, his side then beat the Finns 3-1, taking them on to 10 points from five Group G matches.

Yet, a top-two finish is far from assured, as third-placed Finland are currently level on points - albeit having played one game more.

Finishing second would secure a playoff place, but the Eagles could still pip their Dutch counterparts to top spot, with the pair set for a crucial head-to-head next month.

Following Thursday's friendly win over New Zealand, they must now take care of business against Lithuania, having only won the reverse fixture 1-0 on home turf.

It took a late Lewandowski strike to separate the sides in March, so Urban will hope for a more comfortable win this weekend.

Ranked 109 places below Poland in FIFA's global index, Group G outsiders Lithaunia have picked up just three points so far.

On Thursday night, playing legend and current national coach Edgaras Jankauskas saw his team take the lead in Finland, as full-back Pijus Sirvys scored first, but they ultimately suffered a 2-1 loss.

While wins have been hard to come by, the Baltic nation have certainly come closer than expected in recent times, having previously threatened an almighty upset against the Netherlands.

Lithuania battled back from two down at home to the Oranje last month, before succumbing to a brave 3-2 defeat, and Jankauskas is clearly getting the best out of limited resources.

Now, all that realistically remains in this qualifying process is fighting fifth-placed Malta to avoid finishing last, while picking up more points would improve their lowly world ranking.

Lithuania World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L D D D L L

Lithuania form (all competitions):

D D L D L L

Poland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W L D W

Poland form (all competitions):

W W L D W W

Team News

As ever, Poland's squad is led by Lewandowski, who has netted a national record 86 goals in 160 appearances, while vice-captain Piotr Zielinski - who scored the only goal against New Zealand - stars in midfield.

Italy-based trio Sebastian Walukiewicz, Adam Buksa and Nicola Zalewski are not involved this month, with the latter recently suffering a hamstring injury on club duty for Atalanta BC.

Zalewski's absence could open the door for Jakub Kaminski or recalled winger Michal Skoras to feature on the left flank, while Matty Cash and Sebastian Szymanski usually link up on the right.

Meanwhile, Lithuania were in competitive action earlier this week, so a similar XI should start on Sunday.

Jankauskas must make at least one change, though, as Artur Dolznikov will serve a suspension for accumulated bookings. As a result, experienced forward Fedor Cernych could equal the hosts' all-time caps record by making his 101st appearance.

Gytis Paulauskas is set to lead the attack, while Torino's Gvidas Gineitis - who has recorded four goal involvements in Group G so far - will run operations in midfield.

Lithuania possible starting lineup:

Gertmonas; Sirvys, Upstas, Girdvainis, Armalas, Lasickas; Sirgedas, Vorobjovas, Gineitis, Cernych; Paulauskas

Poland possible starting lineup:

Skorupski; Cash, Wisniewski, Bednarek, Kiwior; Szymanski, Zielinski, Slisz, Kaminski; Swiderski, Lewandowski

We say: Lithuania 0-2 Poland

Despite boasting one of the world's top strikers, Poland are not the most prolific team, so they may only score once or twice.

Having tightened up at the back, Lithuania have already proven they can push higher-ranked nations close, but they will still suffer another defeat.

