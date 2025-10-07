Sports Mole previews Thursday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Finland and Lithuania, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to keep themselves in the mix for a first World Cup qualification, Finland will welcome Lithuania to Helsinki on Thursday.

After losing to playoff rivals Poland last month, the Finns cannot afford to slip up at home to one of Group G's outsiders before travelling to the Netherlands this weekend.

Match preview

Appointed following a run of six consecutive defeats towards the end of 2024, when Finland finished rock bottom of their UEFA Nations League group, Danish coach Jacob Friis has begun to turn things around over the past nine months.

The Finns started qualifying with a 1-0 win over Malta, before taking four points from their next three games, which caused optimism to rise and made a crucial top-two finish possible.

Last month, though, they followed a friendly defeat to neighbours Norway with a 3-1 loss in Poland, allowing their Polish hosts to claim second spot in Group G behind the Netherlands.

As a result of the Eagle-owls' latest setbacks, they have now lost 11 matches since the start of last year, dipping to 71st in the FIFA World Rankings.

That will all be forgotten if they can finally reach a World Cup, but beating Lithuania on home turf is surely essential if they are to stay in the hunt for a playoff place.

Ahead of Thursday's clash at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Lithuania have previously met Finland five times, with both nations recording two wins apiece.

Their most recent meeting was an eventful 2-2 draw in March, on Group G's second matchday: the Finns surged ahead via two goals in the first 20 minutes, but their Baltic hosts bit back.

Armandas Kucys scored the home side's first in Kaunas, before Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis drew them level - but that is one of just three points they have picked up so far.

Last time out, playing legend and current national coach Edgaras Jankauskas saw his team threaten an almighty upset by frustrating the Netherlands, before they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat.

Ginetis was on target as Lithuania battled back from two down once again, but this time Memphis Depay struck to end dreams of recording a famous result.

So, all that realistically remains is to vie with Malta to avoid finishing last, while picking up more points could improve their co-efficient and global ranking.

Finland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W D L W L

Finland form (all competitions):

W D L W L L

Lithuania World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

L D D D L

Lithuania form (all competitions):

L D D L D L

Team News

For both of this week's qualifiers, Finland will be without goalkeeper and captain Lukas Hradecky, veteran midfielder Rasmus Schuller and centre-back Tony Miettinen - who plays for Swedish champions-elect Mjallby - due to injury.

Palermo's Jesse Joronen is set to deputise for Hradecky between the posts, despite conceding three goals in his only previous Group G appearance.

Joronen's clubmate in Sicily, Joel Pohjanpalo, should lead the hosts' front line, having scored two of their six goals so far. Mostly used as an impact substitute, Benjamin Kallman will vie with Oliver Antman for selection in Pohjanpalo's supporting cast.

Meanwhile, Gineitis perhaps poses Lithuania's greatest threat, with the 21-year-old already posting four goal involvements in Group G, while creating more chances than any of his teammates.

Likely to start on the bench, experienced winger Fedor Cernych can equal his nation's all-time caps record by making an appearance in Helsinki, where Gytis Paulauskas is expected to lead the visitors' attack.

While Cercle Brugge centre-back Edgaras Utkus is now available after serving a suspension, both Kucys and Kipras Kazukolovas are ruled out by injury.

Finland possible starting lineup:

Joronen; Alho, Tenho, Ivanov, Uronen; Lod, Karinen, Suhonen; Antman, Pohjanpalo, Keskinen

Lithuania possible starting lineup:

Gertmonas; Upstas, Girdvainis, Utkus, Armalas, Lasickas; Sirgedas, Vorobjovas, Gineitis, Dolznikov; Paulauskas

We say: Finland 2-1 Lithuania

Ranked 74 places above their next opponents - who held out for a home draw in March - Finland simply must win this match to retain hope of qualifying.

It may not prove straightforward, as Lithuania have shown distinct signs of improvement, but the Eagle-owls can claim maximum points.

