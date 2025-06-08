Preview: Finland vs Poland - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Finland and Poland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Wrapping up their summer schedule in World Cup 2026 qualifying, Group G's top two meet on Tuesday, as second-placed Finland host leaders Poland in Helsinki.

While the Finns lost at home to the Netherlands last weekend, their Polish counterparts top the group with maximum points from two games so far.

Match preview

Ranked 69th in the world, Finland are trying to qualify for their first World Cup at the 19th time of asking, and with an expanded 48-team finals coming up next summer, they have dreams of finally making a global finals - but finishing in Group G's top two is a must.

So far, results have been mixed under new coach Jacob Friis, who replaced Markku Kanerva earlier this year, after the Eagle-owls suffered relegation from League B of the UEFA Nations League.

They took four points from their first two qualifiers, with Oliver Antman scoring the only goal against Malta on the opening matchday, before letting a two-goal lead slip to draw with Lithuania.

As a result, they sat second in the table ahead of Saturday's home clash with the Netherlands, which predictably went the way of the higher-ranked side; the Finns never really recovered from going a goal down within six minutes and lost 2-0.

Having missed out on qualifying for Qatar 2022 after finishing third in their group - just one point shy of the playoffs - Finland may fear a similar fate this time around, with Poland and the Netherlands looking likely to battle for first place.

Undoubtedly, another defeat on Tuesday would serve a hammer blow to their hopes, and it has been some 19 years since they last beat Poland. In fact, they have conceded 10 goals in the nations' last two meetings - albeit they were both friendlies, played five and nine years ago.

By contrast with their hosts, Poland have made a strong start, as they recovered from a prior five-game winless streak that saw them also suffer Nations League relegation by taking six points from their first two qualifiers.

In March, the Eagles beat Lithuania and Malta 1-0 and 2-0 respectively, keeping their first clean sheets for a year and striding clear at the top of the standings while their Dutch rivals were busy taking part in the UEFA Nations League's knockout phase.

Those victories have left the Poles two points ahead of second-placed Finland and three in front of the Netherlands - who have played one game fewer - as they ultimately aim to reach a 10th World Cup.

Most recently, Michal Probierz saw his side claim three wins on the spin by beating Moldova in a Friday night friendly, as Matty Cash and Bartosz Slisz scored in either half at Silesian Stadium.

Four days on, they will return to competitive action in Finland, where another win would keep pressure on their competitors for direct access to next year's finals.

Team News

Finland may make a few changes after their timid defeat to the Dutch, with Glen Kamara, Benjamin Kallmann and Fredrik Jensen all vying for promotion from the bench.

One man certain to keep his place is goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who had a busy shift while captaining the side on Saturday, when he became just the sixth Finnish man to earn 100 international caps.

Although veteran striker Teemu Pukki - his nation's all-time top scorer - is still in the squad, Palermo forward Joel Pohjanpalo should continue to spearhead the hosts' front line with support from Oliver Antman.

Meanwhile, Poland's main marksman Robert Lewandowski misses out, having cited fatigue in his initial withdrawal before going on to state he can no longer play under Michal Probierz. As a result, Krzysztof Piatek or Adam Buksa could start up front in Helsinki.

Karol Swiderski is favourite to link up with either frontman, after Kamil Grosicki did so against Moldova, marking the winger's final appearance before international retirement.

Once again, Matty Cash and Nicola Zalewski are expected to feature on the flanks of a 3-5-2 formation. In Lewandowski's absence, Piotr Zielinski is set to captain the side from midfield, having been rested on Friday night.

Finland possible starting lineup: Hradecky; Alho, Tenho, Ivanov, Uronen; Kamara, Kairinen; Lod, Jensen, Antman; Pohjanpalo

Poland possible starting lineup: Skorupski; Wieteska, Bednarek, Kiwior; Cash, Moder, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski; Swiderski, Piatek

We say: Finland 0-1 Poland

On the back of a dismal Nations League campaign, Finland have started their latest quest for an elusive World Cup finals place unconvincingly.

Vulnerable at the back and lacking sharpness up front, the Eagle-owls may be preyed upon by the Eagles of Poland, who can cope in the absence of captain and talisman Robert Lewandowski.

