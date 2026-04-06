Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid: Four Blaugrana players will be walking a suspension tightrope in Champions League showdown

By Matt Law | 06 Apr 2026 18:15 , Last updated: 06 Apr 2026 18:16

Four Barcelona players are one yellow card away from a suspension heading into Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg with Atletico Madrid.

Fresh from Saturday's 2-1 win over Diego Simeone's side in La Liga, Barcelona will host the Red and Whites in the European Cup, with both teams looking for a positive result ahead of the second leg in the Spanish capital next week.

However, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Gerard Martin, and Marc Casado will be walking a tightrope on Wednesday, with all four one booking away from missing the second leg.

Yamal has already served a suspension in Europe this season, missing the clash with Slavia Prague in January after picking up three bookings.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Yamal among Barcelona players at risk of being suspended for second leg vs. Atletico

Being without the 18-year-old for the return match in Madrid would be a monumental blow for Barcelona considering that he is having another excellent season.

Yamal has scored 21 goals and registered 16 assists in 41 matches for the Catalan giants, including five goals and four assists in eight Champions League matches.

Fermin, meanwhile, has 12 goals and 16 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Spaniard has been in excellent form in the Champions League, scoring six goals and registering four assists in nine appearances this term.

Martin and Casado are expected to start on the bench against Atletico on Wednesday night, but it would still be a blow to lose either for the second leg.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Bernal, Raphinha, De Jong, Christensen will be missing for Barcelona vs. Atletico

Marc Bernal will miss the first leg with the ankle injury that he suffered against Atletico in the league on Saturday, but Ronald Araujo is available, as the thigh problem that forced him off in the team's last match is only minor.

Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong and Andreas Christensen remain on the sidelines for Barcelona.