Fabian Hurzeler future: European club ‘informed’ about value of Brighton release clause

By Oliver Thomas | 03 Apr 2026 19:08

Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly been informed about Fabian Hurzeler’s release clause in his Brighton & Hove Albion contract.

Hurzeler became the youngest manager in Premier League history, aged just 31, when he succeeded Roberto De Zerbi as Seagulls boss in the summer of 2024.

The Texas-born German coach has since taken charge of 81 Brighton games across all competitions, winning 35, drawing 24 and losing 22.

Hurzeler has experienced a topsy-turvy 2025-26 campaign at the Amex Stadium; he oversaw a poor run of just one win in 13 Premier League games between December 3 and February 11, leading to some fans calling for his dismissal.

However, Hurzeler has since weathered the storm and has steered the Seagulls to four wins in their last five matches, with the club climbing back into the top 10 in the table and just three points behind the European places.

© Imago

Hurzeler’s release clause value revealed amid Leverkusen interest

Hurzeler is still regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young managers and recent reports have claimed that Leverkusen are keeping a close eye on his situation.

The Athletic claims that Leverkusen’s hierarchy are set to replace Kasper Hjulmand at the end of the season and they could reignite their interest in Hurzeler, who has been on the club’s radar before having previously excelled with St Pauli.

According to Sky Deutschland reporter Florian Plettenberg, Leverkusen have been informed that Hurzeler has a release clause in the region of €15m (£13.1m) in his Brighton contract, which runs until June 2027.

As things stand, Brighton want to keep Hurzeler, and there has been nothing to suggest that the head coach himself is looking to leave anytime soon.

Leverkusen became invincible Bundesliga champions and won the DFB-Pokal under Xabi Alonso in a memorable 2023-24 campaign that ended with a Europa League final defeat to Atalanta BC.

This season, Die Werkself currently sit sixth in the German top-flight standings and four points behind the Champions League qualification positions with seven games remaining.

The DFB-Pokal represents an alternative route to UCL qualification, although Leverkusen must overcome a daunting test against treble-chasing Bayern Munich in the semi-finals later this month.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Hurzeler “very happy” at Brighton as Leverkusen links dismissed

Champions League qualification would seemingly strengthen Leverkusen’s hopes of securing one of their top managerial targets, such as Hurzeler, but former Brighton forward Warren Aspinall has dismissed suggestions that he could leave the Amex.

Speaking on the Albion Unlimited podcast, Aspinall said: “There's a lot of talk about Hurzeler but I think he's going nowhere. He's in the best league in the world.

"Yes he's German, but what is he going to do with Bayer Leverkusen? All the spotlight is on the Premier League. If you're doing well there you get a chance to go to a big, big club.

"Leverkusen would be a sideways step. He's getting his way of football at Brighton. He's had 18 months and he's doing OK I think.

"He wants to stay, it's just paper talk. Nobody wanted him when we were on that poor run and there were calls for him to leave Brighton. Now we've won a few suddenly the papers talk about him leaving again.

"He did a Q&A the other day in London with Paul Barber. I think he's very happy at Brighton and the only way he can get into Europe right now is being successful in these last seven games."

Brighton are next in Premier League action away against Burnley on April 11 and Hurzeler will likely be questioned about his future in the build-up to that match at Turf Moor.