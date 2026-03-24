Italy vs. N. Ireland: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Jonathan O'Shea | 24 Mar 2026 13:47 , Last updated: 24 Mar 2026 13:50

Before Italy and Northern Ireland meet in Bergamo on Thursday evening - with the loser of their playoff semi-final set to miss out on the 2026 World Cup - fans may reflect on some notable past encounters.

Two nations with diverse football histories have only met on a handful of occasions, so this must be the most important clash since a similarly crucial contest back in 1958.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between them.

© Iconsport / Sportsfile

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 11

Italy wins: Seven

Draws: Three

Northern Ireland wins: One

The first encounter took place in April 1957 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, with Italy scrapping out a hard-fought 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory secured by Sergio Cervato's free-kick.

However, the return match in Belfast, which was scheduled for early December, fell victim to the famous British weather, as Hungarian referee Istvan Zsolt was left stranded in London due to fog.

As a result, a local referee took charge but the fixture was formally reclassified as a 'friendly', which ended 2-2. Even so, the clash was not particularly cordial and was later dubbed the 'Battle of Belfast'.

The decisive game was ultimately played on 15 January 1958, with Northern Ireland requiring victory to progress at the Azzurri's expense.

Going down in Italian football history as ‘the Belfast debacle’, the visitors failed to cope with a Windsor Park pitch reduced to quagmire and conceded two goals in the first half-hour.

Strikes from Jimmy McIlroy and Wilbur Cush gave Northern Ireland a lead they would never relinquish, and Italy goalkeeper Alcides Ghiggia was later sent off as the visitors eventually lost 2-1.

That saw the two-time world champions miss out on qualification for the very first time, and NI went to Sweden instead.

A sporadic series of friendlies followed over the next half-century, before the pair convened again in qualifying for Euro 2012.

After a gritty 0-0 draw in Belfast, Antonio Cassano bagged a brace as Italy won 3-0 at home, then went on to reach the final a few months later.

Their most recent meetings came on the road to Qatar 2022: the Azzurri won 2-0 on home turf, before an away draw consigned them to the playoffs and an infamous elimination by North Macedonia.

Now, more than six decades on from that sole Northern Ireland success, the pair will clash once again, with the visitors seeking a first World Cup appearance since 1986 and Italy aiming to end 12 years of hurt.

Previous meetings

Nov 15, 2021: Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Mar 25, 2021: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Oct 11, 2011: Italy 3-0 Northern Ireland (European Championship Qualifying)

Oct 8, 2010: Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy (European Championship Qualifying)

Jun 6, 2009: Italy 3-0 Northern Ireland (Friendly)

Jun 2, 2003: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland (Friendly)

Jan 22, 1997: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland (Friendly)

Apr 25, 1961: Italy 3-2 Northern Ireland (Friendly)

Jan 15, 1958: Northern Ireland 3-2 Italy (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)

Dec 4, 1957: Northern Ireland 2-2 Italy (Friendly)

Apr 25, 1957: Italy 1-0 Northern Ireland (World Cup Qualifying - Europe)