Preview: Alverca vs Sporting Lisbon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 20 Mar 2026 23:49

Coming off a dramatic continental victory in midweek, Sporting Lisbon turn their focus to Primeira Liga action with a trip to Alverca this weekend for round 27.

The Lions stormed to a 5-0 home triumph in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie against Bodo/Glimt, sealing progression with a 5-3 aggregate success, while the Ribatejo hosts head into this clash after a 2-2 draw at Gil Vicente.

Match preview

Comebacks from a three-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League knockout rounds are rare, but Sporting etched their name into the history books by becoming only the fifth side to complete such a turnaround when Bodo visited Jose Alvalade in midweek.

After forcing extra time with a 3-0 result inside regulation through strikes from Goncalo Inacio, Pedro Goncalves and Luis Suarez, the Lions wrapped up qualification thanks to efforts by Maxi Araujo and Rafael Nel, securing a historic quarter-final place against Arsenal.

Returning to domestic duty in high spirits, Rui Borges’s men, who are currently second in the Primeira Liga table, aim to reduce the gap to the summit after the margin stretched to seven points following the postponement of last weekend’s home fixture against Tondela.

That also saw third-placed Benfica draw level on points with Sporting, making success in this encounter important for the reigning champions as they look to bounce back from a 2-2 draw at Braga in their latest league outing.

That result continued a familiar pattern for the Lions, who have only dropped points in the campaign against clubs currently placed in the top five, meaning every other one of this season’s top-flight meetings with teams outside that group has ended in victory.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

That leaves a difficult assignment for 10th-placed Alverca, who seek to maintain their seven-point cushion above the relegation playoff place after recovering from behind twice to earn a draw at Gil Vicente through Sandro Lima and Naves last weekend.

That outcome marked a fifth straight stalemate for Custodio Castro’s side, underlining resilience but also a struggle to finish matches strongly, while extending their current winless stretch to eight league games (D6, L2) - the longest such ongoing run in the division.

Head-to-head history does not offer much encouragement either, as Alverca have lost each of their last four league meetings with Sporting, including a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

However, the Ribatejo outfit can take belief from their most recent home meeting with the Lions, having claimed victory in their Taca de Portugal tie in 2019, while an unbeaten record in the hosts’ last five matches at Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca offer further reason for optimism (W2, D3).



Alverca Primeira Liga form:

L

D

D

D

D

D

Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

D

W

W

W

D

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Alverca are expected to remain without Ghanaian midfielder Sabit Abdulai, who has missed the last six matches with physical discomfort.

Ivory Coast winger Stephane Diarra and Spaniard Tomas Mendes continue recovery from muscle problems, while left-back Francisco Chissumba could miss a fifth consecutive outing.

Meanwhile, Sporting will again be without forward Fotis Ioannidis and full-back Ricardo Mangas, with both still recovering from knee injuries, while Chelsea-bound winger Geovany Quenda continues rehabilitation following foot surgery.

Georgian midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili has been sidelined since February and will not feature here, and Brazilian attacker Luis Guilherme, who missed the midweek match through injury, could sit out another game.

Araujo was forced off during extra time against Bodo, leaving the defender’s availability uncertain ahead of this contest.

Entering Sunday’s fixture in strong form, Suarez has scored six times across his last six appearances, with four of those coming in his previous four league matches, leaving the Colombian striker top of the Golden Boot race on 23 Primeira Liga goals.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

A Gomes; Naves, Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Rhaldney, Lincoln, James; Figueiredo, Lima, Chiquinho

Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Fresneda, Diomande, Inacio, Santos; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Goncalves; Suarez

We say: Alverca 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Sporting may still feel the effects of their demanding encounter with Bodo, especially against opponents who enjoyed a full week of preparation.

However, with greater quality and squad depth, the Lions should still grind out a victory as they continue the chase for the league summit while protecting their position near the top.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.