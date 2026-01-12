Everton transfer news: Toffees 'eyeing' January swoop for out-of-favour Arsenal defender

By Ben Sully | 12 Jan 2026 14:58

Everton are reportedly interested in a January move for Arsenal defender Ben White.

The 28-year-old has made 173 competitive appearances since joining Arsenal from Leeds United in the summer of 2021.

White was Arsenal's first-choice right-back for his first three seasons at the Emirates Stadium before injuries hampered his game time in the 2024-25 campaign.

Unfortunately for White, he has had to settle for a backup role this season after falling behind Jurrien Timber in the battle for Arsenal's right-back spot.

Everton keeping tabs on White

As a result, White has been forced to settle for just 13 appearances this season, with only five of those taking place in the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, Everton could offer the defender a route out of Arsenal before the end of the transfer window.

The report claims that the Toffees are 'eyeing' a swoop for the Arsenal man, who has been identified as a potential target in their search for a new right-back.

Arsenal have previously indicated that they are unwilling to sanction White's departure in the January window, although it remains to be seen whether they could soften their stance.

The Gunners are certainly under no pressure to part ways, with the player under contract until the summer of 2028, with an option to extend by a further year.

Why are Everton targeting a new right-back?

Everton boss David Moyes can call upon Nathan Patterson, Jake O'Brien and Seamus Coleman, although the latter is currently injured and in the twilight of his career.

As a result, the Toffees are seemingly keen to recruit a new right-back, especially as White could be an improvement on their current options.

The Merseyside club will recognise the importance of the January window in their quest to mount a serious challenge for European qualification in the second half of the season.