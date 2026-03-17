Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals chances of Mikel Arteta landing his "perfect" £160m signing

By Lewis Blain | 17 Mar 2026 08:00

Arsenal are already laying the groundwork for what promises to be another ambitious summer transfer window under Mikel Arteta.

With the squad continuing to evolve, attacking reinforcements are expected to be high on the agenda as the Gunners look to push forward once again domestically and in Europe.

One of the most exciting wingers in world football has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but a deal could prove extremely difficult to pull off.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Arsenal interest in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

© Imago

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is admired by Arsenal, but a summer move currently looks highly unlikely.

The Ligue 1 giants reportedly view the Georgia international as a crucial part of their project and have no intention of entertaining offers. In fact, it is thought they would demand a fee in the region of £160 million if their stance were to change.

Romano also made it clear that PSG consider Kvaratskhelia “untouchable”, effectively shutting down the possibility of negotiations despite Arsenal’s interest.

Arsenal make left winger signing a summer transfer window priority

© Imago

Although a move for Kvaratskhelia appears unrealistic, the Gunners are still expected to prioritise strengthening the left wing position this summer.

Romano confirmed the Gunners are planning to sign at least one attacking player, with decisions likely to depend on outgoings and market opportunities, while other reports have suggested that manager Mikel Arteta is keen to upgrade the left flank in particular.

Improving depth and quality in wide areas has become a key focus at the Emirates, particularly as the Spaniard looks to add more creativity and goal threat to support their forward line.

Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a 'perfect signing' for Arsenal

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Even if a deal is unlikely, it is easy to see why Kvaratskhelia has been described as the "perfect" signing for Arsenal.

The 25-year-old combines flair, directness and end product, all qualities that would seamlessly complement Arteta’s attacking system. His ability to beat defenders, create chances and score goals from wide areas would add another dimension to Arsenal’s forward play.

Indeed, the Champions League winner has been in impressive form for PSG this campaign, having registered 11 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

As Romano himself suggested, Kvaratskhelia could be the “missing piece” in Arsenal’s attack. However, with the French outfit unwilling to sell, the Gunners may have to look elsewhere, even if the Georgian winger represents an ideal profile for their long-term ambitions.