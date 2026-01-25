Liverpool make 'positive' contact with 44-year-old Arne Slot replacement as sack question answered

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 12:16

Liverpool have allegedly made contact with the entourage of a possible Arne Slot successor amid growing doubts over the Dutchman's future.

The Reds remain winless in the Premier League in 2026 courtesy of Bournemouth's incredible 3-2 victory on Saturday, when Amine Adli came up with a 95th-minute strike to send Liverpool home empty-handed.

In doing so, Adli also set an unwanted record for the Reds, who have now conceded three 90+ minute winners in the Premier League for the first time in a single season.

Slot did oversee a 13-game unbeaten run prior to Saturday's loss, but that streak also featured a high number of draws, including at home to newly-promoted Burnley the weekend before.

Having also been held by Sunderland and Leeds United at Anfield, Liverpool have failed to beat all three newly-promoted clubs for the first time in one Premier League season - another blot on Slot's notebook.

Liverpool 'contact Xabi Alonso entourage' amid Arne Slot uncertainty

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The former Feyenoord head coach is expected to remain in charge for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Qarabag, but talks are allegedly already beginning behind the scenes over his replacement.

According to Spanish outlet AS, contact has now been made between Liverpool and the representatives of former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

The 2005 Champions League winner with Liverpool is on the lookout for a new role after being given the boot by Real Madrid, and the Premier League holders have touched base to determine his availability and openness to coming back.

Liverpool have supposedly received a positive response from Alonso's camp, as the Spaniard knows that he would be welcomed back to the red half of Merseyside with open arms, although he will not jump back into coaching at the first available opportunity.

Alonso oversaw 24 wins, four draws and six defeats as Real Madrid head coach, but his time at the Bernabeu was also marred by reports of player discontent and conflict, in particular with Vinicius Junior.

Prior to his short-lived stint in Madrid, the 44-year-old masterminded a historic Invincibles season with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2023-24 Bundesliga, as well as leading Die Werkself to the DFB-Pokal and a Europa League final.

Should Liverpool sack Arne Slot before end of season?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The managerial merry-go-round this summer is likely to be the most chaotic Europe has seen for some years, and the way things are going, Liverpool will very much be in the mix.

Only a few months after the Reds' second Premier League title win, fans quickly began to turn on Slot, whose style of play and selection decisions around Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa, Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha have come in for scrutiny.

However, as Slot has a year-and-a-half left to run on his deal, Liverpool would have to pay him to sack him, and there are no guarantees that Alonso will be willing to take on another job before the start of pre-season.

Unless the Reds can convince him otherwise or appoint a well-liked interim, they may be better off keeping Slot until at least the end of the season, and the Dutchman has even been told that he could avoid the sack if he pulls off one remarkable achievement.