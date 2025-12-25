Preview: Aberdeen vs Dundee United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 25 Dec 2025 15:41

With the Christmas spirit still in the air, Aberdeen will be looking to pick up consecutive home wins for the first time since March when they take on Dundee United on Friday.

Dundee United have failed to win their last eight league visits to the Pittodrie Stadium since a 3-0 victory back in August 2014 and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Match preview

What seemed like a resurgent spell has started to unravel for Aberdeen, who were on the receiving end of a 3-1 defeat against Celtic when the two sides squared off at Celtic Park last Sunday.

In a game where Dylan Lobban received his marching orders, Kenan Bilalovic cancelled out Benjamin Nygren’s 34th-minute opener to pull the visitors level, but late goals from Kieran Tierney and James Forrest saw Celtic pick up all three points.

Aberdeen have now lost three of their most recent four matches across all competitions, including back-to-back defeats against Strasbourg and Sparta Prague in the UEFA Conference League, where they sit bottom but one in the table with just two points from six matches.

While Jimmy Thelin’s men have been abysmal on the continental scene, seven wins and three draws from their 17 Premiership matches have them sitting sixth in the league standings, level on 24 points with seventh-placed Falkirk.

While Aberdeen will look to find their feet this weekend, next up is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their most recent four attempts, claiming one draw and losing three, including back-to-back defeats in their last two meetings.

© Imago

On the other hand, Dundee United’s bid for consecutive victories for the first time since July ended in disappointment as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hibernian at Tannadice Park last weekend.

Luca Stephenson struck in the 20th minute to hand Dundee a dream start to the tie, but experienced striker Martin Boyle restored parity 18 minutes later, as both sides held on to leave with a point.

This came just three days after Dundee snapped their run of seven straight league matches without a win with a 2-1 comeback victory over Celtic courtesy of quick-fire goals from Krisztian Keresztes and Zachary Sapsford in the second half.

Jim Goodwin’s men have won four of their 18 Premiership matches so far while losing five and claiming nine draws to collect 21 points and sit eighth in the league table, four points above ninth-placed St. Mirren, who hold two games in hand.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

W

D

W

W

W

L

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

L

L

Dundee United Scottish Premiership form:

D

D

L

D

W

D

Dundee United form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Aberdeen will have to cope without the services of Scottish midfielder Lobban, who is currently suspended after picking up a red card against Celtic last time out.

On the injury, Irish midfielder Gavin Molloy has missed the last five matches through a knee problem, while Kristers Tobers has been sidelined since coming off injured against Motherwell on September 27.

Meanwhile, Ross Graham was forced off injured midway through the game against Hibernian last weekend and the 24-year-old defender is out of contention for Dundee United.

Panutche Camara and Isaac Pappoe have been ruled out through hamstring and knee injuries respectively, while Moldovan defender Iurie Iovu has missed the last two matches since picking up an injury against Motherwell on December 13.

With first-choice goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko still sidelined through injury, Dave Richards will start between the sticks for the seventh consecutive game, with Vicko Sevelj, Krisztian Keresztes, Ross Graham and Dario Naamo forming the back four.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Devlin, Milne, Knoester; Jensen, Armstrong, Aouchiche, Gyamfi; Karlsson, Lazetic, Keskinen

Dundee United possible starting lineup:

Richards; Sevelj, Keresztes, Graham; Naamo, Sibbald, Stephenson, Ferry; Sapsford, Fatah, Watters

We say: Aberdeen 2-0 Dundee United

While Aberdeen will be looking to bounce back from last Sunday’s defeat against Celtic, they must be wary of the challenge of a Dundee United side, who are unbeaten in their most recent four encounters since a 1-0 loss in October 2024.

However, Aberdeen’s dominance on home turf in this future speaks for itself and we are backing them to get the better of Goodwin’s men, who have managed just one win on the road since the start of August.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.