Preview: Aberdeen vs Raith Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 16 Jan 2026 20:57

Aberdeen will aim to end a miserable seven-game winless run when they welcome Scottish Championship Raith Rovers to Pittodrie Stadium for a fourth-round meeting in the Scottish FA Cup.

The hosts are winless in their last seven games across all competitions, including four straight losses, while the visitors have won only one of their last five matches.

Match preview

Aberdeen ended the 2024-25 campaign with a sensational 4-3 penalty victory over Celtic in the Scottish FA Cup final following a dramatic 1-1 draw.

The Dons would have been hoping to build on that triumph heading into this campaign, however, Aberdeen endured a disastrous start to the season, winning only one of their opening 11 games across all competitions.

Although Jimmy Thelin's side did briefly improve, winning seven and drawing four of their next 14 games, alongside three defeats, Aberdeen eventually fell back into their early-season form.

Aberdeen subsequently failed to win any of their next five games, recording four defeats and one draw, leading to the dismissal of Thelin due to the lacklustre run of results.

Interim manager Peter Leven has failed to improve Aberdeen's results, suffering back-to-back defeats, meaning the Dons now come into this game without a win in their last seven outings across all competitions.

However, Leven and Aberdeen will be hoping that a return to the Scottish FA Cup for the first time since their triumph last season can help spark a much-needed turnaround, and the reigning champions will be the favourites against the lower-league Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers currently sit sixth in the Scottish Championship standings with 25 points from 22 league matches, leaving them four points behind the playoff places and seven above the drop zone.

The Rovers enjoyed a particularly strong start to the campaign, winning four, drawing two and losing only two of their first eight games in the league, but their form has taken a significant turn for the worse in the following matches.

Raith Rovers have subsequently won only two of their next 14 Scottish Championship games, alongside five draws and seven defeats, although they have secured victories in the Scottish FA Cup third-round and Scottish Challenge Cup playoff round of 32 and round of 16 in that time.

Raith Rovers will be hoping their winning run in domestic cups will continue against Aberdeen, especially as the Rovers aim to build momentum in an attempt to challenge for a playoff place as the Scottish Championship campaign continues.

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L L L L D L

Raith Rovers Scottish Cup form:

W

Raith Rovers form (all competitions):

L W D L D W

Team News

Aberdeen will be without the availability of Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

Leven could look to make numerous changes to the Aberdeen side that suffered their fourth consecutive defeat last time out, meaning the likes of Stuart Armstrong, Dylan Lobban, Alexander Jensen and Kenan Bilalovic could come into the team.

Dylan Easton is Raith Rovers' top scorer in the Scottish Championship with eight goals in 21 games, and the attacking midfielder should start just behind striker Jack Hamilton in this one.

Further back, a similar midfield partnership could see Scott Brown and Jordan Doherty start, while the backline could also remain the same.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Jensen, Milne, Knoester, Gyamfi; Armstrong, Polvara, Lobban, Bilalovic, Karlsson; Nisbet

Raith Rovers possible starting lineup:

Rae; Rowe, O'Connor, Hanlon, Wilson; Brown, Doherty; McMullan, Easton, Winter; Hamilton

We say: Aberdeen 2-1 Raith Rovers

Aberdeen are enduring a miserable run, but the Scottish FA Cup champions are the favourites heading into this game, especially due to Raith Rovers' recent struggles, and we expect a win for the home side.

