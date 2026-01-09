Preview: Aberdeen vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Jan 2026 14:34

Aberdeen and Rangers will match up for the second consecutive time when they clash at Pittodrie Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The Dons were defeated 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Ibrox on Tuesday evening, with the Gers claiming a comfortable three points.

Match preview

Aberdeen ended the 2024-25 campaign with a spectacular 4-3 penalty victory over Celtic in the Scottish FA Cup final, and the club would have been hoping to build on that success in 2025-26.

However, Jimmy Thelin guided the Dons to just one win from their opening 11 matches across all competitions - a 3-0 win over Greenock Morton in the Scottish League Cup - alongside two draws and eight defeats.

Despite a brief improvement of seven wins, four draws and just three defeats in their next 14 matches, Aberdeen eventually fell back into their early-season form.

A 3-0 loss to Sparta Praha on 18 December marked the beginning of a five-game winless run, with four defeats and one draw, leading to Thelin's dismissal from his role, with Peter Leven taking charge on an interim basis.

Leven was unable to galvanise the Dons in his first match as Aberdeen lost 2-0 to Rangers, and with the search for a new permanent boss still underway, the interim manager will be hoping to secure his revenge against the Gers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Rangers had a similarly challenging and underwhelming start to the campaign, with manager Russell Martin recording just five wins, six draws and suffering six defeats before eventually being dismissed.

Danny Rohl was appointed as Martin's successor in late October, and after a mixed start with three defeats and two wins in his first five matches, Rangers have since shown signs of significant improvement under the German.

The Gers have subsequently won eight, drawn three and lost only two of their last 13 matches, including a four-game winning run in the Scottish Premiership.

Rohl has been a particular success in the Scottish Premiership, emerging victorious in 10 of his 13 league games at the helm. alongside two draws and just one defeat - a narrow 2-1 loss to leaders Hearts.

As a result of their superb league run, Rohl's men have marched up the table into second place, only three points behind Hearts, although the Gers have played one game more than the first-placed team.

Aiming to maintain their run of Scottish Premiership victories and continue applying pressure on Hearts at the top of the standings, Rangers will be aiming to make it three consecutive wins over the Dons.

Aberdeen Scottish Premiership form:

L L L D L W

Aberdeen form (all competitions):

L L L D L L

Rangers Scottish Premiership form:

W W W W L W

Rangers form (all competitions):

W W W W L W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Aberdeen are without Adil Aouchiche, Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers for this match due to ongoing injury issues.

After losing 2-0 in the last meeting with the Gers, there could be several changes to the starting 11 for this one, meaning the likes of Leighton Clarkson, Marko Lazetic, Alexander Jensen and Topi Keskinen could start.

As for Rangers, Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, Nedim Bajrami, Oliver Antman, Dujon Sterling and Connor Barron are all ruled out with injury.

Thelo Aasgaard could come into the team in Barron's place, starting alongside Djeidi Gassama, Mohammed Diomande and Mikey Moore in advanced midfield positions, with Nicolas Raskin sitting slightly deeper.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Mitov; Polvara, Milne, Knoester; Devlin, Clarkson, Shinnie, Jensen; Keskinen; Lazetic, Nisbet

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez, Meghoma; Gassama, Aasgaard, Raskin, Diomande, Moore; Chermiti

We say: Aberdeen 1-3 Rangers

Rangers demonstrated their superiority in the reverse fixture, and with Aberdeen's ongoing winless run and the Gers' winning streak, we are backing the away side to secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.