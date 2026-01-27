Preview: Porto vs Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 27 Jan 2026 15:40

Porto strive to push into the league phase top eight when they host eliminated Rangers in the final Europa League fixture on Thursday night.

The hosts are ninth in the table with 14 points, outside the top eight on goal difference, while the visitors are 31st with four points.

Match preview

Porto have enjoyed a largely superb 2025-26 campaign to date, with the Dragons placed top of Liga Portugal with a healthy seven-point lead over Sporting Lisbon, through to the semi-finals of the Taca de Portugal and into the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Although Porto's place in the knockout rounds is already assured, Francesco Farioli and his men are still battling for their place in the top eight as they aim to avoid the playoff knockout round.

After seven games played, Porto sit ninth in the league phase standings with 14 points from four wins, two draws and one defeat, leaving them narrowly outside the top eight on goal difference.

Locked level on 14 points with eighth-placed Real Betis, as well as within three points of third-placed Freiburg, Porto could secure a top eight place with a win on Thursday, while results elsewhere will also have to go their way.

Porto will be confident of claiming all three points on the league phase's final matchday, with the hosts heading into this game off the back of 10 victories and one draw in their last 11 outings.

Farioli's men also face a Rangers side with little to play for, as the Gers' elimination from the competition is already confirmed.

Rangers have experienced a disastrous term in European competition, failing to qualify for the Champions League before winning one, drawing one and losing five of their Europa League fixtures.

As a result, the Gers are 31st in the table with just four points, meaning they trail 24th-placed rivals Celtic by an insurmountable four points.

While Rangers have nothing other than pride to play for in terms of their Europa League campaign, Danny Rohl will be hoping his side can maintain their current momentum, with the Gers on an impressive eight-game winning run.

That marks a significant improvement on Rangers' form from earlier in the campaign, as the Gers had won just 11 of their first 32 matches across all competitions, alongside 11 defeats and 11 draws.

Porto Europa League form:

D W W D L W

Porto form (all competitions):

W D W W W W

Rangers Europa League form:

W L D L L L

Rangers form (all competitions):

W W W W W W

Team News

Luuk de Jong and Nehuen Perez are both doubts to feature for Porto in this match due to injury issues.

Following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Gil Vicente at the weekend, Farioli could name an unchanged side here, although Thiago Silva is ineglible after joining the side earlier this month.

As a result, Jakub Kiwior could partner Jan Bednarek in central defence, with Martin Fernandes and Alberto Costa starting in full-back positions.

As for Rangers, Bailey Rice, Connor Barron, Derek Cornelius, Dujon Sterling and John Souttar are unable to feature due to injury problems.

January signings Andreas Skov Olsen and Tochi Chukwuani made their full debuts for the Gers at the weekend, but the pair are unable to play due to being unregistered, meaning Djeidi Gassama and Mohammed Diomande could start in their place.

Porto possible starting lineup:

Costa; Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Fernandes; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Pepe, Aghehowa, Sainz

Rangers possible starting lineup:

Butland; Tavernier, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma; Raskin, Diomande; Gassama, Aasgaard, Moore; Miovski

We say: Porto 2-1 Rangers

Although the Gers are enjoying a superb run of results, Porto are similarly on an impressive streak, while the hosts also boast a flawless home record in the Europa League this term, leading us to expect a home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.