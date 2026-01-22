Preview: Motherwell vs Kilmarnock - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 22 Jan 2026 14:00

Motherwell will welcome struggling Kilmarnock to Fir Park for a matchday 23 clash in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are fourth in the standings with 37 points from 22 games, while the visitors are 11th in the table with 14 points from 22 fixtures.

Match preview

After three consecutive bottom half finishes in the Scottish Premiership, Motherwell are well on course to secure a top half finish and European football this term.

Jens Berthel Askou, who was appointed during the summer, has overseen a remarkable campaign thus far, with the manager losing only four of his 30 matches at the helm across all competitions, alongside 16 wins and 10 draws.

In terms of their league results, Motherwell have won nine, drawn 10 and lost only three matches - including defeats to Old Firm duo Celtic and Rangers - leaving the Steelmen fourth in the standings with 37 points.

As a result, Motherwell boast a significant 12 point lead over seventh-placed Dundee United, and they will be looking to further strengthen their top-half position with another positive result on Saturday.

The Steelmen may also be looking to close the current seven point gap on the top three in the standings, especially as second-placed Celtic face first-placed Hearts on Sunday.

Given Motherwell's superb run in the Scottish Premiership, including recording two wins and a draw since last losing against Rangers, the Steelmen will be confident of securing another win on Saturday, especially as they face relegation-threatened Kilmarnock.

Killie actually made an encouraging start to the term under Stuart Kettlewell, drawing four, losing one and winning two of their first seven Scottish Premiership fixtures.

However, Motherwell have subsequently gone 16 matches without a win since recording back-to-back victories over Dundee United and St Mirren in late September and early October.

As a result of their miserable run, Kettlewell was dismissed in mid December, with Kris Doolan taking interim charge for three weeks before the eventual appointment of Neil McCann as the new permanent manager.

McCann has thus far been unable to improve Killie's results, drawing 1-1 with Livingston and losing 2-1 to Dundee in the Scottish FA Cup.

The new boss will be eager to turn results around in the coming games, especially as Kilmarnock are just three league fixtures away from equalling a 45-year-record.

If Kilmarnock fail to win any of their next three games in the Scottish Premiership, they will equal their record of 18 league games without a win, which was set back in 1981.

However, history, alongside current form, suggests Killie will struggle to end their winless run on Saturday, as they have failed to win any of their last nine away matches against Motherwell.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

D W W L W D

Motherwell form (all competitions):

W D W W L W

Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership form:

D L L D L L

Kilmarnock form (all competitions):

L D L L D L

Team News

Motherwell are anticipated to be without Sam Nicholson, Filip Stuparevic, Zach Robinson, Elliot Watt, Eseosa Sule and Regan Charles-Cook for this match due to injury issues.

Askou made several changes to the team that featured against Ross County in the Scottish FA Cup last time out, and the manager is expected to return to a stronger 11 against Killie.

As a result, the likes of Calum Ward, Emmanuel Longelo, Stephen Welsh, Paul McGinn, Lukas Fadinger and Elijah Just could come back into the starting team.

Meanwhile, Djenairo Daniels, Matty Kennedy, Max Stryjek, Jamie Brandon and Kyle Magennis are all ruled out of this game due to injury problems.

A back three of Lewis Mayo, Ethan Brown and Robbie Deas is likely to continue, while changes may be made in forward areas, with Scott Tiffoney and Bruce Anderson potentially coming into the starting side.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, O'Donnell, McGinn, Longelo; Fadinger, Priestman; Just, Slattery, Said; Maswanhise

Kilmarnock possible starting lineup:

Roos; Mayo, Brown, Deas; Schjonning-Larsen, Thomson, Watson, Lyons, Thompson; Anderson, Tiffoney

We say: Motherwell 2-0 Kilmarnock

The Steelmen are in significantly stronger form than their struggling opposition, leading us to anticipate a comfortable home win.

