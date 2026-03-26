Preview: Manchester United Women vs Manchester City Women - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 26 Mar 2026 23:38 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 23:39

Women's Super League leaders Manchester City Women will make the short trip to Old Trafford for Saturday's derby clash against rivals Manchester United Women.

Andree Jeglertz's charges have had a full week to prepare for the Manchester derby, while the Red Devils will have to quickly recover and refocus from their midweek Women's Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

Match preview

Man United are currently in second place in the WSL table after winning 11, drawing five and losing two of their 18 league matches.

The Red Devils are in a battle for a top-three finish rather than a title race, sitting just a point clear of Chelsea in third spot and three points above third-placed Arsenal - the latter of which has the advantage of two games in hand.

Man United have struggled for victories in a tricky run of games, having won once in their previous five competitive matches.

They lost to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round and League Cup final, Man United went on to play out a frustrating goalless draw with West Ham United before returning to winning ways with a 2-1 victory.

However, they failed to build upon that narrow win in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford, where they came from behind on two occasions before they conceded a late goal in a 3-2 defeat.

Marc Skinner's side will have one eye on next week's second leg at the Allianz Arena, but first, they will attempt to win a Manchester derby at home for the first time since clinching a 2-1 victory in May 2023.

© Imago / Zachary Locke

Man City, meanwhile, are on the verge of lifting the WSL title for the first time since 2016 after winning 15, drawing one and losing two of their 18 league games this season.

The Citizens extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points with an emphatic 5-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, courtesy of a Khadija Shaw hat-trick, a Kerolin effort and Amanda Nilden's own goal.

As a result of that victory, Man City have now racked up 37 goals on home turf and remain the only team in the WSL yet to drop points at home this season.

They will now head on their travels with aspirations of claiming their first away win since January after taking just a point from their last two road trips.

Jeglertz's side have the chance to complete the league double over their local rivals after running out 3-0 winners in November's reverse fixture.

A victory would also make it mathematically impossible for them to finish below Man United in the table, which would leave Chelsea and Arsenal as the only teams they could stop them from claiming their second WSL crown.

Manchester United Women Women's Super League form:

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Manchester United Women form (all competitions):

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Manchester City Women Women's Super League form:

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Manchester City Women form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Manchester United remain without Dominique Janssen, Anna Sandberg, Ellen Wangerheim, Leah Galton and Ella Toone due to injury.

Skinner is hopeful that Elisabeth Terland will fit to play a role after being an unused substitute in midweek.

Jayde Riviere could come into the starting lineup after returning from injury to feature as a substitute on Wednesday, and Simi Awujo may also come into Skinner's thinking if he opts to freshen up his side.

As for the Citizens, they are unable to call upon defender Naomi Layzell and former Man United midfielder Grace Clinton due to injury.

Mary Fowler, Ayaka Yamashita, Aoba Fujino and Yui Hasegawa are all available for selection after returning from the Asian Cup in Australia.

WSL top scorer Shaw will continue to lead the Man City forward line, having racked up 18 goals in 18 league appearances this season.

Manchester United Women possible starting lineup:

Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Lundkvist; Zigiotti Olme, Awujo, Naalsund; Park, Malard, Schuller

Manchester City Women possible starting lineup:

Yamashita; Casparij, Rose, Knaak, Greenwood; Hasegawa, Coffey; Kerolin, Miedema, Hemp; Shaw

We say: Manchester United Women 1-3 Manchester City Women

Man City will be refreshed following a week's break between games, and we think a combination of having fresh legs and a strong attack will see them claim derby bragging rights with a relatively comfortable victory on Saturday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.