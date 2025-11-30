Blackburn Rovers vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 15:51 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 18:35

Ipswich Town will travel to Ewood Park for a rescheduled Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Rovers were leading this fixture 1-0 in September before it was abandoned in the 79th minute due to a waterlogged pitch.

Match preview

Blackburn are sitting in 18th place after winning six, drawing two and losing nine of their 18 Championship matches this season.

Rovers have won just one in their last four matches, with that victory taking place against Preston North End in their first game back from the international break.

Valerien Ismael's side went on to lose 1-0 in their home clash against Queens Park Rangers, before they missed the chance to take all three points from Saturday's meeting with Wrexham.

Andri Gudjohnsen's 13th-minute opener put Rovers in a position to win the game, only for Max Cleworth to net a stoppage-time equaliser to deny Blackburn a fourth consecutive away win.

They will now return to Ewood Park, where they have won just once in eight Championship matches this season, although they were in front in the original game against Ipswich before the inclement weather intervened.

Rovers have won six of their last eight completed home matches against the Tractor Boys, although they lost 1-0 in their most recent home encounter in March 2024.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Ipswich built momentum with a six-game unbeaten run that saw them record four victories and two draws, including a 2-0 away success in last Tuesday’s away clash against Hull City.

However, their building momentum was halted in Friday’s fruitless trip to the Kassam Stadium, where they fell to a narrow loss against relegation-threatened Oxford United.

Leif Davis netted a 53rd-minute equaliser to cancel out Mark Harris’s first-half opener, but Ipswich were unable to build upon the leveller, and instead conceded a losing goal in the 77th minute.

As a result, Ipswich dropped out of the top six following the rest of the weekend’s action, but they will move back into the playoffs if they can pick up all three points on Tuesday.

They will travel to Ewood Park as the league's third-highest scorers, having scored 29 times in 17 outings this term.

The Tractor Boys have also won all three Championship away matches in which they have scored first, suggesting the opening goal will be crucial to the visitors' hopes of emerging victorious.

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

W W L W L D

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W D W D W L

Team News

© Imago

Blackburn are unable to call upon Sondre Tronstad, Hayden Carter, Augustus Kargbo, Scott Wharton and Balazs Toth.

Attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell is unlikely to feature, as he continues to struggle with a knee issue he sustained in October's draw with Stoke.

Kristi Montgomery is also expected to miss out with an ankle problem, although Sidnei Tavares could return from illness following his absence at the weekend.

As for Ipswich, they are expected to be without Jens Cajuste, Wes Burns, Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend and Alex Palmer.

Sammie Szmodics has missed the last six matches through injury and is unlikely to return in time for Tuesday’s meeting with his former club.

Kasey McAteer, Jack Clarke and Ivan Azon could come into Kieran McKenna’s thinking if he opts to freshen up his lineup for Tuesday’s fixture.

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Pears; Miller, McLoughlin, Pratt; Alebiosu, Forshaw, Gardner-Hickman, Hedges; Morishita; Ohashi, Gudjohnsen

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O’Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Taylor; McAteer, Nunez, Clarke; Azon

We say: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Ipswich Town

Ipswich may have slipped up at Oxford on Friday, but they put together a three-game winning run on the road before their trip to the Kassam Stadium, and we think they will get their promotion bid back on track by claiming a narrow win on Tuesday.

