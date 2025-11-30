Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 30 Nov 2025 23:43 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 07:27

Desperate to avoid their 12th Premier League defeat of the season, relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers will welcome fellow bottom-five club Nottingham Forest to Molineux on Wednesday.

New Wolves manager Rob Edwards is looking for his first point with the Old Gold after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace on November 22 and 1-0 to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sean Dyche has made a strong start to his career with the Garibaldis, though they were downed 2-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion last time out and find themselves just above the drop zone.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Premier League clash between Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

What time does Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

This match will kick off at 7:30pm on Wednesday, December 3 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

Wolves will welcome the Tricky Trees to Molineux Stadium, the 31,750-capacity ground that has been home to the club since 1889.

The hosts have lost all but one of their home league games this season - a 1-1 draw with Brighton on October 5.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Supporters in the UK can watch this clash live on the Sky Sports F1 TV channel.

Streaming

The game will also be available to stream via the Sky Sports+ app or Sky Go, as well as through NOW UK if viewers have purchased the Sky Sports package on the platform.

Highlights

Key events will be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while more comprehensive highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after full-time.

Fans will also be able to see highlights on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the night.

Who will win Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Nottingham Forest?

Edwards has his work cut out for him if he is to turn things around at Wolves, with the club currently on course to deliver the worst-ever Premier League campaign.

Unfortunately for fans of the Old Gold, the former Luton Town (and briefly Middlesbrough) boss picked up right where Vitor Pereira left off by losing his first two games without scoring.

However, the new manager would point to the fact that the bottom side faced Palace and Villa during his first two matches in the dugout, teams that represent tough tests even for the top flight's title challengers.

As for Dyche's Forest, they may have been beaten by Brighton at the weekend, but that was their first defeat in six matches across all competitions, and the Garibaldis will feel confident of getting back on track with another win on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the visitors have only won once on the road in 2025-26 - a 3-0 triumph over struggling Liverpool - a fact that could give Wolves fans a glimmer of hope.