Liverpool transfer rumours: Do Micky van de Ven, Alessandro Bastoni, Nico Schlotterbeck fit Xabi Alonso more than Arne Slot?

By Anthony Nolan | 23 Jan 2026 08:30 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 13:02

Premier League champions Liverpool came close to signing centre-back Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2025, but ultimately missed out on their target as Manchester City snapped him up in January.

The Reds have continued to be linked with a number of central defenders, especially given that Ibrahima Konate's contract is set to expire at the end of June, but it is notable that the most prominent names to be mentioned specialise in playing as part of three-man backlines.

Arne Slot operates a four-at-the-back system, and creates tactical variety by altering the roles of his full-backs rather than deploying centre-halves out wide.

Additionally, Micky van de Ven, Alessandro Bastoni and Nico Schlotterbeck - who have all been name-dropped in reports - are left-sided players, and considering that none are likely to displace Virgil van Dijk, it is difficult to see how they could fit into the XI without a formation change.

This dilemma brings to mind the persistent talk of Xabi Alonso taking over from Slot after his dismissal from Real Madrid, given that the former Reds midfielder famously employed a 3-4-3 system at Bayer Leverkusen.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at some of the most high-profile centre-backs linked with 2026 transfers to Liverpool, considering how their skillsets could fit in at Anfield.

Why are Liverpool reportedly targeting Micky van de Ven?

© Imago

Before Tottenham Hotspur brought Van de Ven to North London in 2023, the former Wolfsburg defender was the subject of interest from Liverpool.

At the time, ex-Die Wolfe boss Jorg Schmadtke was operating as the Merseysiders' sporting director on a temporary basis to help the club with transfer dealings, sparking links that have continued to simmer despite Van de Ven joining the Lilywhites.

In 2026, the 24-year-old has grown into one of the Premier League's standout centre-backs, renowned for his immense pace and physicality on the left flank. Internationally, he plays alongside Reds captain Van Dijk and has often featured on the left of a back three marshalled by the veteran.

Reports have indicated that Spurs would demand a world-record fee for a defender in order to sanction a transfer, and given the numbers involved, it is unlikely that Liverpool would sign Van de Ven as a rotation option to cover for Van Dijk.

However, Van de Ven is also unlikely to move across to the right given that he has spent the majority of his career on the left. As a result - if the interest is genuine - the Reds may be eyeing a formation change.

What could Alessandro Bastoni bring to Liverpool?

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Twenty-six-year-old Bastoni has long been the jewel in Inter Milan's crown, and the defender has been a cornerstone of their resurgence in recent years.

As a stalwart of the teams that reached two Champions League finals, the Italian is proven at the highest level, and he would walk into almost any side in world football.

While not blessed with Van de Ven's blistering pace, Bastoni's combination of physicality, defensive awareness and ability on the ball sets him apart from his peers, and he would be a major asset on Merseyside.

That being said, the Nerazzurri star has made his name as a specialist on the left side of a back three, and even if he were to transition into a back four setup, Van Dijk occupies that role for Liverpool.

Too good to be a backup, these links once again hint at a potential change in the Reds' system in the near future. Whether that comes under Slot or a manager with more experience of three-man defences such as Alonso remains to be seen.

How might Nico Schlotterbeck fit in at Liverpool?

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Borussia Dortmund vice-captain Schlotterbeck sits somewhere between Van de Ven and Bastoni in terms of his skillset, as he is one of the fastest around while also capable of delivering highlight-reel worthy passes.

However, some may be concerned about the German international's potential for injury, after he spent a significant proportion of 2025 sidelined due to a meniscus tear.

Under Niko Kovac, Schlotterbeck has frequently been deployed on the left of a back three, a position from where his technical ability and aggressive playstyle can shine.

One thing that could interest Liverpool is that the 26-year-old has just 18 months remaining on his BVB contract, meaning that the Bundesliga side may be forced into a sale in 2026 in order to avoid losing their asset for free at the end of next season.

The Black and Yellow are in talks to renew the centre-back's deal, and are supposedly willing to offer upwards of €8m (£7m) per year, but Schlotterbeck is said to be taking his time and weighing his options carefully.