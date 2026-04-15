Preview: Rio Ave vs AVS - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Apr 2026 19:19 , Last updated: 15 Apr 2026 19:30

Bottom-side AVS would be confirmed relegated should they suffer defeat to Rio Ave in Friday’s Primeira Liga matchday 30 opener at Vila do Conde.

The Vila das Aves visitors are 13 points adrift of Casa Pia, who occupy the playoff spot with a game in hand, while the hosts sit 11th in the Portuguese top-flight table, holding an eight-point cushion over the danger zone.

Match preview

The difficult spell suffered earlier in the year now feels like a thing of the past for Rio Ave, who endured a six-match losing run between mid-January and late February, during which Sotiris Silaidopoulos’s position came under pressure.

A goalless draw against Famalicao brought that run to an end, and while it was not the most eye-catching result, it did show signs of improvement and reinforced belief that the team could turn things around.

That has indeed proved to be the case, with Rio Ave winning four of their last five matches (L1), and only Sporting Lisbon (13) have picked up more points in that period than the Vilacondenses.

In what was a perfect response to their defeat to Alverca the previous match, the Vila do Conde side recorded a 2-0 win at Santa Clara last weekend, despite being without the in-form Jalen Blesa, with a 50th-minute Tamas Nikitscher opener and Sidney Lima’s own goal securing maximum points.

This means Riovilistas have found the net at least twice in three of their last five games, and with the club now clear of immediate relegation danger, Silaidopoulos's focus will be on surpassing last season's tally of 38 points, with Rio Ave currently on 33 from 29 games played.

A win here would go a long way towards that target and all but secure their top-flight status for a fifth straight campaign, though their home form, with just three wins from 14 matches (D4, L7), leaves some room for caution.

© Iconsport / Icon Sport

Meanwhile, AVS remain the only side yet to win a league game on the road this season, picking up just four draws from 14 such outings, which makes them the weakest travellers in the division.

Even if Joao Henriques’s side manage to claim their first away victory of the Premeira Liga campaign this weekend, their survival hopes could still be dashed if results elsewhere go against them, potentially bringing an end to their two-year stay in the top flight after surviving via the playoffs last term.

AVS’ situation might have looked slightly better heading into this round had they taken their chances in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Vitoria de Guimaraes, where Tomane’s equaliser ensured a point and ended a six-match scoring drought.

However, the Vila das Aves club are now winless in their last seven matches (D4, L3) and have managed just one victory in 29 league outings this season (D9, L19), casting doubt over their ability to take maximum points this weekend.

There is also little to draw on in terms of head-to-head history, with AVS recording a win, a draw and a defeat across the previous three meetings between the sides, their only loss coming in a 2-1 reverse in December.



Rio Ave Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

W

L

W

AVS Primeira Liga form:

D

D

L

D

L

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Rio Ave come into this game with a largely clean bill of health, as Brandon Aguilera remains the only confirmed absentee, giving Silaidopoulos plenty of options.

Blesa was a notable omission last time out but was rested as a precaution, and the forward, who has scored five goals across his last four appearances, is expected to return to the starting lineup.

That could see Tamble Monteiro drop to the bench, which may be the only change from the side that won at Santa Clara last weekend.

As for AVS, at least one alteration could be seen, with winger Tunde Akinsola a major doubt after being forced off last weekend.

If Akinsola is deemed unfit, he will join Antoine Baroan on the sidelines, with the latter still recovering from an injury he sustained in the Taca de Portugal clash with Sporting earlier in the year.



Rio Ave possible starting lineup:

Van der Gouw; Vrousai, Brabec, Mancha, Abbey; Nikitscher, Ntoi; Bezerra, Pohlmann, Spikic; Blesa

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Pivo, Devenish, Vitor, Rivas; Mendonca, Roni, Lima; G Neiva, Tomane, Green

We say: Rio Ave 2-0 AVS

Both teams have plenty at stake, with Rio Ave close to securing survival and AVS fighting to avoid relegation.

However, the visitors’ poor away record and current form make this a difficult assignment, and with momentum in their favour, the hosts should have enough to come through with a controlled victory.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.