Tottenham games Mohammed Kudus could miss as major injury 'setback' sparks World Cup fears

By Ben Knapton | 09 Apr 2026 13:44

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been dealt a devastating injury setback, as Mohammed Kudus could require surgery on a new complication.

The Ghana international has been out of action since sustaining a serious quadriceps injury in January's 1-1 draw with Sunderland, missing Spurs' last 16 matches across all competitions.

Kudus was initially pencilled in for a comeback in April, and Igor Tudor revealed just before his departure that the former West Ham United and Ajax attacker was working with the ball again.

Nearly three weeks have passed since that update, and there was hope that Kudus could have been available to make his comeback in Roberto De Zerbi's first game in charge against Sunderland this Sunday.

However, according to a report from The Sun, the 25-year-old has now suffered a new setback, and there are even concerns that he could miss out on a spot in the Ghana squad for the World Cup.

Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus 'could require surgery' on new injury setback

© Imago / Every Second Media

It is not clear whether Kudus has exacerbated his previous injury or has suffered a new problem, but an operation has not been ruled out for the attacker.

If the 25-year-old does go under the knife and his World Cup hopes are plunged into doubt, then he would almost certainly miss the remainder of the Premier League season in a major blow to Spurs' survival hopes.

Kudus hit the ground running at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following his arrival from West Ham for £55m in the summer, registering three goals and six assists in 26 appearances before his injury.

Tottenham - who remain one point above the drop zone in the Premier League table - are also working without James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, Guglielmo Vicario, Pape Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies and Yves Bissouma, but De Zerbi has received one boost ahead of his debut match.

Games Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus could miss through injury

Remaining Tottenham fixtures 2025-26 April 12: Sunderland (A) April 18: Brighton (H) April 25: vs. Wolves (A) May 2: vs. Aston Villa (A) May 11: vs. Leeds (H) May 17: vs. Chelsea (A) May 24: vs. Everton (H)

With the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Champions League long gone, Spurs are only fighting to avoid a devastating demotion for the rest of the season and have seven games left on their calendar.

Kudus will almost certainly sit out all of Spurs' remaining games this month, against Sunderland (April 12), Brighton & Hove Albion (April 18) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (April 25), as well as the showdown with Aston Villa on May 2.

The Ghana international should also be absent for the Leeds United home game on May 11 - a potential relegation six-pointer - and there is a major possibility that he will also miss Chelsea on May 17 and Everton on May 24.

If Kudus's setback is serious enough to keep him out of the World Cup, Ghana - who recently sacked head coach Otto Addo - will have to face Croatia, Panama and England in the group stage without him.