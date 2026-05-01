Crystal Palace lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 01 May 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 00:41

Crystal Palace will be without three players for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Cheick Doucoure (muscle), Eddie Nketiah (thigh) and Evann Guessand (knee) all remain sidelined with injuries, though the latter is “progressing” and could return before the end of the season.

Oliver Glasner oversaw a 3-1 first-leg victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Conference League semi-finals on Thursday and with the Eagles so close to securing their place in a major European final, the Austrian may consider resting some of his key players on the South Coast.

Top scorer Ismaila Sarr netted his 18th goal of the season in all competitions against Shakhtar – the fastest goal in Conference League history – and he may take a seat on the substitutes’ bench this weekend along with Jean-Philippe Mateta, with one eye on next week’s European second leg.

Brennan Johnson and Jorgen Strand Larsen, who scored against Shakhtar, could take their places in attack, while Yeremy Pino and Justin Devenny battle for the final spot in the front three.

Nathaniel Clyne could be an option to start at right wing-back is Glasner opts to rest Daniel Munoz, while Borna Sosa may deputise on the opposite flank at the expense of Tyrick Mitchell, who recovered from an Achilles issue to start on Thursday.

Jefferson Lerma, who made 184 appearances for Bournemouth before joining Palace in 2023, and Will Hughes will be hoping to force their way into the first XI ahead of Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada in centre-midfield.

Glasner is likely to stick with a back three of Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix and Jaydee Canvot, in front of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, but centre-back Chadi Riad is an option to start in defence.

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Hughes, Sosa; Pino, Johnson; Strand Larsen

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