Bournemouth lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 01 May 2026 00:05 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 00:41

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola may have a fully-fit squad at his disposal for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium.

Justin Kluivert has been sidelined since January 3 with a knee injury, but the Dutch attacker has made a welcome return to first-team training this week and could be ready to feature in the matchday squad, pending a late fitness test.

Lewis Cook and Julio Soler have also been in the treatment room recovering from thigh problems, and a late call is set to be made on their fitness ahead of the visit of Palace.

Outgoing head coach Andoni Iraola is unlikely to make too many changes, if any, to a Cherries side unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games (W6 D8).

Eli Kroupi Junior is Bournemouth’s top scorer this season with 11 goals, including one strike in the 2-2 draw with Leeds last weekend. The 19-year-old also netted twice in the 3-3 draw with Palace in the reverse fixture and is expected to provide support in attack for Evanilson.

While Marcus Tavernier operates on the left flank, January signing Rayan - who also scored against Leeds - will be hoping to force his way into the first XI on the right wing at the expense of David Brooks.

Alex Scott and Ryan Christie are set to link arms in centre-midfield once again, while Alex Jimenez, James Hill, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert should all retain their places in a four-man defence in front of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Crystal Palace could line up against Bournemouth

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