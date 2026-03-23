Man Utd's Carrick dilemma: The 'internal stance' on making the interim manager permanent

By Seye Omidiora | 23 Mar 2026 23:20

Manchester United officials have reportedly not yet held formal discussions with any other potential candidates for the head coach role.

The Red Devils have undergone a remarkable transformation under the guidance of Michael Carrick following the departure of Ruben Amorim in January.

Carrick's team currently sit at the summit of the Premier League form table, having secured 23 points from a possible 30 during the interim manager's tenure.

The club's resurgence has placed them in a commanding position to secure Champions League qualification, and they seemed primed to secure a top-four finish.

Despite this upturn in results, the Old Trafford hierarchy are believed to be measured in their approach to a permanent appointment as they evaluate the long-term direction of the project.

Carrick's Man Utd future: Red Devils 'yet to contact' alternative candidates

© Imago / Action Plus

According to Sky Sports News, director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada are reportedly keeping their options open while conducting thorough due diligence on various profiles.

The club's decision-making process has been simplified by the news that both Thomas Tuchel and Carlo Ancelotti have committed their futures to international management.

The lack of external movement suggests that Carrick is increasingly viewed as a viable long-term solution should he maintain the current trajectory.

However, the board are determined not to rush into a final decision until they are convinced of the best path forward.

Solskjaer precedent demands caution from United board

© Imago

The memory of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent appointment in 2019 serves as a cautionary tale for the current United leadership as they weigh up Carrick’s credentials.

Solskjaer famously secured eight successive wins as an interim before flattering to deceive following his full-time contract.

While Carrick’s tactical stability has impressed both players and supporters, the hierarchy remain wary of making an emotional decision based on a short-term purple patch.

The above source suggests that the priority for Berrada and Wilcox is ensuring the next manager can handle the immense scrutiny and scale of the job.