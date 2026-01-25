Liverpool transfer news: Virgil van Dijk delivers Andy Robertson Tottenham verdict - "Not on me, is it?"

By Ben Knapton | 25 Jan 2026 15:02

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has commented on reports linking long-time teammate Andrew Robertson with a January move to Tottenham Hotspur.

After playing a pivotal role in the Reds' 2024-25 Premier League title triumph - albeit while coming on for criticism for his displays - Robertson has been forced to play second fiddle to Milos Kerkez for much of the current season.

The 31-year-old is also in the final six months of his contract with the English champions, and talks over an extension have unsurprisingly yielded little progress given his reduced importance to the team.

Spurs are supposedly trying to take advantage of the situation by securing a £5m winter deal for Robertson, who has supposedly already reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with the Europa League holders.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot dropped a transfer hint on Robertson following Saturday's 3-2 loss to Bournemouth, which saw the former Hull City man replace the more youthful Kerkez for the second half at the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool transfer news: Virgil van Dijk confirms Andy Robertson stance

© Imago / News Images

Van Dijk was also asked about his teammate's prospective exit by the media, and the Dutchman confirmed that he does not want to see Robertson leave the club this month.

"He's my vice-captain. Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let's see," BBC Sport quotes the former Southampton defender as saying.

Van Dijk was also pressed on whether he thought Robertson would still be at the club for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Qarabag, to which he replied: "That's not on me, is it?"

Robertson was also linked with a surprise move to Atletico Madrid last summer, in a move that would have seen the Scotsman line up on opposite ends to former full-back partner Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the Rojiblancos signed Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta BC instead.

The Scotland international - who is expected to wear the armband for his nation at the 2026 World Cup - has scored one goal and provided one assist in 22 matches this season, but he has started just four Premier League games.

Can Liverpool, Arne Slot survive without Andy Robertson?

© Imago / News Images

The timing of Robertson's potential switch to Spurs may make sense from a Tottenham point of view, as Ben Davies is sidelined with a severe ankle injury, and his signing would allow Djed Spence to cover for and compete with Pedro Porro on the right.

However, many Liverpool fans quite rightly cannot see the logic in letting the 31-year-old depart midway through the season, especially after their rearguard crisis worsened even further at the weekend.

Joe Gomez came off worse in a collision with Alisson Becker just before Evanilson's goal, while Giovanni Leoni is out with an ACL injury and Ibrahima Konate was back in France due to personal reasons.

As Liverpool do not appear close to signing a defender this month, Robertson may be the next best thing at left centre-back if Van Dijk gets injured; the Scotsman featured in a central role in the Reds' 3-0 EFL Cup defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this term.

For the sake of £5m, Liverpool are undoubtedly better off letting Robertson leave on a free transfer this summer, unless the 31-year-old makes it clear he is desperate to depart this month.