Track all of Aston Villa's 2025 summer transfer activity, including confirmed signings, player departures, latest rumours and squad updates.

Following up a first Champions League campaign - and their only venture into Europe's top tournament for more than 40 years - will be a hard act to follow for Aston Villa.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Unai Emery's men went all the way to the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain, then agonisingly missed out on a top-five spot in the Premier League on a dramatic final day of the season.

As a result, financial restrictions could hamper any hopes of going again next term, when they will be among the favourites to claim glory in the Europa League.

An active transfer window awaits, as Villa aim to consolidate their status as one of England's top sides, but some more clever trading may be required to cover possible exits.

Meanwhile, several targets may now be out of reach given the circumstances - particularly a trio of January loan signings, including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Here, Sports Mole tracks all of Aston Villa's summer transfer business so far.

Aston Villa confirmed transfers in: Summer 2025

Aston Villa confirmed transfers out: Summer 2025

Robin Olsen (free to Malmo)

Marcus Rashford (end of loan from Manchester United)

Marco Asensio (end of loan from Paris Saint-Germain)

Axel Disasi (end of loan from Chelsea)

Rico Richards (undisclosed to Port Vale)

How much have Aston Villa spent and earned during the summer 2025 transfer window?

Aston Villa total spend summer 2025: £5.8m

Aston Villa total income summer 2025: £0m

Aston Villa total net spend summer 2025: -£5.8m

