Preview: Celtic vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Feb 2026 12:55

Celtic strive to draw nearer to Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts when they welcome Hibernian to Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts are third in the table with 54 points from 26 fixtures, while the visitors are fifth with 42 points in 27 games.

Match preview

Celtic may have endured a 2025-26 campaign marked by inconsistency and turmoil, but the Bhoys still find themselves in the running to defend their Scottish Premiership crown for the fifth straight season.

Having fallen significantly behind league leaders Hearts on several occasions throughout the term, a positive recent run has seen Celtic rapidly close the gap on the Jambos.

Martin O'Neill, who returned to the helm for the second time this season in January, has overseen five wins and one draw in his six Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Alongside Hearts dropping points in three of their last five matches, Celtic have closed to within three points of the league leaders, while the Bhoys also have a game in hand over the Jambos.

Hearts will have the chance to extend their lead to six points when they meet with Falkirk before Celtic's match on Sunday, meaning the pressure will be on O'Neill and his team to remain within touching distance of the leaders.

The pressure will also be on the side after a devastating 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart in the first leg of their Europa League knockout playoff round tie in midweek, which included a fan protest early in the match that was supposedly aimed at the board.

Celtic will be at home once again when they take on Hibernian on Sunday, and although the Bhoys would usually relish the chance to compete at Celtic Park, the recent protests could lead to a tense atmosphere and hand Hibernian a timely boost in confidence.

Hibernian also head into Sunday's fixture off the back of securing a much-needed second win in their last seven matches, as they defeated St Mirren 2-0 last weekend.

That triumph lifted Hibernian three points above sixth-placed Falkirk and to within five points of fourth-placed Motherwell, albeit the Steelmen have played a game fewer.

After experiencing a challenging start to 2026, including two defeats, two draws and two wins in their last six league games, Hibernian will be hoping last weekend's victory can serve as a springboard moving forward.

Hibs have just six games remaining of the pre-split campaign to draw closer to Motherwell and strengthen their chances of qualifying for European competition, starting with Sunday's trip to Celtic Park.

David Gray's side have failed to impose themselves on this fixture in recent history, with Hibernian winless in their last 23 visits to Celtic Park in competitive meetings - since a 2-1 triumph in January 2010.

Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

W W D W W W

Celtic form (all competitions):

W W W W W L

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

D L D W L W

Hibernian form (all competitions):

L L D W L W

Team News

Celtic will be without Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Arne Engels, Callum Osmand and Jota due to ongoing injury issues.

Off the back of the miserable 4-1 loss to Stuttgart in midweek, O'Neill may opt to make numerous changes for this one, meaning the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Marcelo Saracchi and Yang Hyun-Jun could start.

Hibernian are unable to call upon Chris Cadden, Grant Hanley, Jordan Obita, Josh Mulligan and Munashe Garananga due to fitness problems.

Ante Suto came off the bench to score his second goal in three appearances since joining the club in January, and the forward may be awarded with a start in this one.

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Schmeichel; Araujo, Trusty, Scales, Saracchi; McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Maeda, Nygren, Hyun-Jun; Cvancara

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; Passlack, Barlaser, Andrews, Cadden; McGrath; Elding, Suto

We say: Celtic 2-1 Hibernian

Celtic will be disappointed following the midweek defeat, but the Bhoys have been formidable at home in the league this term, while they have also dominated recent meetings with Hibernian, leading us to expect a home win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.