Newcastle injury news: Sven Botman, Yoane Wissa, Tino Livramento update from Eddie Howe before Man City trip

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Feb 2026 12:35 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 12:43

Eddie Howe has delivered a fresh injury update on three Newcastle United players ahead of Saturday night’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Magpies will travel to the blue side of Manchester in high spirits after winning each of their last three away games, including an emphatic 6-1 victory over Qarabag FK in the Champions League knockout round playoffs on Wednesday.

Joelinton made a welcome return to the matchday squad and featured as a substitute after missing the previous six matches with a groin injury, but centre-back Sven Botman and striker Yoane Wissa did not travel to Azerbaijan.

Both Botman and Wissa have sat out of Newcastle’s last two games, with the former nursing a back injury and latter recovering from a “nasty” knock, according to Howe.

While this weekend’s clash with Man City will come too soon for Wissa, Howe is hopeful that Botman will be fit to return to the matchday squad.

Botman boost, Wissa blow, Livramento update from Howe

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: "I don't think [Wissa] will be available tomorrow, but I don't think he'll be too far off.

“Maybe the Qarabag game. It was in training, a nasty knock but I think he'll be fine... Better news on Sven, he could be in and around this game.”

Elsewhere, Howe has revealed that Man City-linked full-back Tino Livramento is progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since January 10.

"[Livramento is] making good progress, but I don't think we're going to shave too much time off the early March target for him,” said the Magpies boss.

Livramento is therefore expected to miss Newcastle’s next three games against Man City, Qarabag and Everton this month, before his fitness will be assessed ahead of a Premier League clash with Manchester United on March 4.

The 23-year-old is joined in the treatment room by Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring), Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and Emil Krafth (knee), the latter of whom is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

Howe: ‘Man City have been the benchmark for a number of years’

Newcastle are preparing for their fourth encounter with Man City this season and will be out for revenge after suffering a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side in the EFL Cup semi-finals earlier this year.

However, the Magpies did beat Man City 2-1 at St James’ Park in the Premier League in November and will be looking to complete their first top-flight double over the Citizens since 1955-56.

Sharing his thoughts on Saturday’s opponents, Howe said: "I think we learn something about ourselves and our game going forward every time we play them. They have been the benchmark for a number of years in the Premier League.

"I think you grow from it and that's what we try to do so then when we play other teams, we try to evolve and improve. A big mark to their consistency levels season upon season.

"I think they've been very good, led by an outstanding manager. They continue to be the benchmark."

Newcastle are hoping to create history this weekend, as they have never won a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium in 20 attempts (D2 L18), losing 4-0 away to Man City in February last season.