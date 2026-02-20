Barcelona injury news: Hansi Flick handed welcome boost as star player returns to training

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Feb 2026 12:52

Barcelona have been handed a significant boost after the club announced that Gavi has resumed group training with the rest of the squad for the first time since September.

The 21-year-old, whose last appearance for Hansi Flick's team was in August, was welcomed back to training by his teammates after undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury earlier this term.

While the Spain international only completed a portion of Friday's session, his presence marks a defining moment in a recovery process that has been managed with extreme care.

The club’s medical staff are believed to have prioritised a gradual increase in intensity over recent weeks to avoid any recurring complications with the joint.

Gavi took part in part of today’s training session with the team! pic.twitter.com/ePmgl5UopR — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2026

The midfielder's progress will now be monitored daily before determining a potential date for his competitive comeback.

How will Gavi's return impact the Barcelona midfield?

© Imago

The return of the La Masia graduate provides a timely boost for a Barcelona side that has often relied on Frenkie de Jong, Dani Olmo and Fermin Lopez in recent weeks after Pedri's latest injury setback.

Barca's form has hit a wall in recent weeks, with the La Liga giants suffering consecutive defeats to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey and Girona in the top flight, the latter of which saw them fall to second in the table.

Gavi's unique tenacity and defensive work rate offer a tactical profile that has been largely missing from the Blaugrana engine room during his absence.

The 21-year-old's forthcoming availability will allow Flick to rotate his options more effectively as the club balances domestic duties with their pursuit of European silverware.

So happy to see you back on the pitch, Gavi ? pic.twitter.com/c38AXi6Ejw — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2026

While the coaching staff will be desperate to reintroduce the young midfielder to the starting XI, they will manage his return owing to his injury history.

What is Gavi's injury history?

© Imago

Despite his youth, Gavi has faced a challenging period of fitness that began with a devastating knee injury in November 2023.

During an international match for Spain against Georgia, the 21-year-old suffered a complete tear of his anterior cruciate ligament and an associated lateral meniscus injury in his right knee.

The initial setback required reconstructive surgery and sidelined the young Spaniard for nearly a full year before he successfully returned to the first team in September 2024.

However, Gavi suffered a second major blow in August 2025 when he sustained a radial tear of the medial meniscus in the same knee during a training session.

The midfielder, though, is nearing his comeback from last year's setback, and should be back in the first team in some capacity by late February or March.