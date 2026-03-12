Barcelona transfer news: 'I would take him myself - Juventus legend makes case for Robert Lewandowski

By Alexis Pereira | 12 Mar 2026 09:24

During last summer's transfer window, Juventus significantly strengthened their striking options by signing Jonathan David and Lois Openda. However, both recruits, promising on paper, have struggled to deliver consistently on the pitch. While the club are prepared to go to considerable lengths to keep Dusan Vlahovic, whose own contract is expiring, they remain in the market for a new centre-forward.

One name has begun to circulate in Italy: Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker's contract at FC Barcelona expires at the end of the season, and his future remains uncertain. A final contract in Catalonia appears to be his preference, but nothing has been decided.

Trezeguet wants to see Lewandowski at Juventus

It is a situation that could work in Juventus's favour — and that is certainly what David Trezeguet would like to see. "I would sign Lewandowski for free, even at 37: he's in a league of his own, one of the last nine truly great players alongside Haaland," the former French striker told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

A Juventus forward from 2000 to 2010, the 48-year-old scored 171 goals in 320 appearances for the Italian giants, and is regarded as one of the club's all-time legends. The 1998 World Cup winner also served as the club's ambassador between 2015 and 2021 after hanging up his boots.

A Modric-Style move for Lewandowski at Juventus?

Trezeguet's affection for Juventus clearly remains undimmed. Drawing on his expertise as a former number nine, he is keen to see Robert Lewandowski arrive in Turin. "Lewandowski may no longer have the physique he once had, but despite not playing regularly, he scored 14 goals for Barcelona: he is strong and intelligent," the Frenchman added.

He went even further: "Lewandowski would arrive at Juve knowing where he is coming from and what is expected of him: goals. If the opportunity arose, I would take him to Turin myself." It is worth noting that, for the time being, Robert Lewandowski, who reportedly has five offers on the table, has yet to make a decision on his future and is giving himself another three months to reach a conclusion.

On this matter, La Gazzetta dello Sport has suggested that a move for the Polish striker could mirror the deal that brought Luka Modric to AC Milan last summer — a one-year contract with the option of a further year. At 40, the Croatian midfielder left Real Madrid as a free agent and has been shining for the Rossoneri ever since. It should also be noted that the former Bayern Munich man would need to take a significant pay cut — currently earning around £17m per year — in order to join the Old Lady.