Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has said that another knee operation is "the best thing" for Gavi, with the midfielder now facing four to five months on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old was out from November 2023 until September 2024 following an ACL injury, and he is now expected to be out for four to five months, having undergone an operation to address a medial meniscus injury.

Flick has said that the surgery will allow him to return to being 100% fit - something that would not have been achieved had he not had an operation.

"When you receive this information, you say, bad news, but in the end it’s the best thing for him. We have to take care of him, he has to take it step by step and it was the way for him to have a long career,” said Flick during his press conference to preview Thursday's game against Real Oviedo.

“Let him be 100% fit and then take it step by step. He’s a player with a big heart, I’m very happy to have him in the team. It’s not easy for the team, but we’ll be supporting him so he can get back to his best.

“I think it’s not easy for a young player to receive this news. He was fine, but we have to help him. He’s very professional, especially with his attitude, he’s top class. It’s not easy, but if anyone can get through it, it’s him.”

Gavi featured in Barcelona's opening two La Liga matches of the season before injuring his knee in August.

The midfielder has scored 10 goals and registered 18 assists in 155 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, including six goals and 13 assists in 110 outings in Spain's top flight.

Providing that his recovery goes as planned, Gavi will be back for the final months of the 2025-26 campaign, while he would also be in a position to represent Spain at the 2026 World Cup.

Will Barcelona sign midfield cover in January?

Barcelona are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on loan during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has only played 76 minutes of Premier League football this season, and he asked to leave the Red Devils on loan in the latter stages of the summer market.

Barcelona are allegedly considering making an attempt to sign Mainoo on a short-term basis, with the option to secure a permanent move for the England international in the summer of 2026.