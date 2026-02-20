Erling Haaland: Euro heavyweight 'kept informed' of Man City forward's situation after 'clause' emerges

By Seye Omidiora | 20 Feb 2026 12:14

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to make a sensational statement in the transfer market as the European champions have an interest in Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

While the French giants remain there or thereabouts in Ligue 1 as they seek a fifth consecutive top-flight title and 14th overall, the hierarchy at the Parc des Princes remain determined to secure the most elite talent on the continent.

Even though the club already boast a star-studded frontline, the prospect of adding the generational goalscorer has led to rumoured movement behind the scenes.

The Parisians, therefore, are believed to have turned their attention toward Haaland, who has shattered numerous goalscoring records since moving to England.

PSG make 'discreet enquiry' for Man City's Haaland

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

According to a report from TEAMtalk, PSG have made contact to be kept informed of any developments regarding the long-term future of the Norwegian.

The 25-year-old is currently fully committed to City, having signed a significant contract extension with the Premier League champions only last year, potentially keeping him at the Etihad until 2034.

However, persistent rumours suggest that Haaland's deal contains specific release clauses that could be triggered by top Spanish clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

While a move to La Liga has long been viewed as the striker's most likely destination, PSG are now positioning themselves as a viable alternative should he decide to leave the Etihad.

PSG 'consider' Haland after Dembele friction

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

The interest in Haaland comes amid a period of internal friction involving Ousmane Dembele, who has reportedly seen his relationship with manager Luis Enrique deteriorate in recent weeks.

Dembele was hauled off before the half-hour mark in a recent Champions League clash against Monaco following comments that appeared to question the attitude of his own teammates.

Intermediaries are believed to have already sounded out several Premier League giants, including Arsenal and Manchester United, regarding a potential move for the French winger.

While PSG are said to insist that their pursuit of Haaland is not directly tied to Dembele's situation, the club appear to be preparing for a significant shake-up of their attacking options.