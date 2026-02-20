Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Everton: Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Dorgu, Mason Mount updates

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 12:52 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 13:33

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Everton on Monday night.

The Red Devils have moved into fourth spot in the Premier League table courtesy of their excellent form since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Everton, who occupy eighth spot in England's top flight.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 14 matches in all competitions due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again miss out here, but the centre-back is on course to return to action at some stage in March.

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu had been in excellent form for Man United before picking up a hamstring injury against Arsenal, and the Denmark international faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of March.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 23 (vs. Everton)

Mount has missed Man United's last three Premier League matches due to a knock, and the Englishman remains a major doubt for this match, with Carrick revealing during his press conference that the attacker faces an uphill battle to be available.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match.