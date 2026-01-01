Rangers January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Danny Rohl's side in 2026 winter window

By Joshua Cole | 01 Jan 2026 09:55 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 09:55

Rangers had a busy summer window, bringing in 14 players, but those incomings have not helped their course as match, with the Gers behind Hearts and Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

Danny Rohl, who took over the managerial role in October, has had a positive impact in just three months, and is now looking to bolster the backline, while adding required depth to the midfield and attack, according to reports.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Rangers' confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Rangers confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Rangers confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Rangers net spend: January 2026

Rangers total spend January 2026: £0m

Rangers total income January 2026: £0m

Rangers net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Rangers transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Tuur Rommens (Westerlo)

Josh Windass (Wrexham)

Jens Hjerto-Dahl (Tromso)

David Watson (Kilmarnock)

Out

Nicolas Raskin (Wolves, Aston Villa, and Tottenham)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.