Spurs suffer blow in pursuit of midfield target?

Tottenham Hotspur may have suffered a blow in their race to sign Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined the Gers in the January transfer window of 2023 from Standard Liege and soon established himself as a key player for the Scottish giants.

In 2024-25, he made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and forging a strong partnership in midfield alongside Connor Barron, but he lost his place under Russell Martin.

The Belgium international was involved in a very public spat with Martin back in August, and he was removed from the first-team picture and was forced to sit in the stands for the derby clash against Celtic.

Raskin has admitted that he wants to feel the love again from the Rangers fans following the sacking of Martin, and he hopes that he will get regular opportunities again under the new manager, whoever he may be.

Tottenham suffer blow in race to sign Raskin?

According to a report from Football Insider, Rangers plan to keep Raskin amid interest from Tottenham, as they want to turn their situation around after a dismal start to the season.

Tottenham have a wealth of midfield options at their disposal, and may look to sign Joao Palhinha permanently next summer from Bayern Munich, but Thomas Frank could still look to bring more quality in that department.

Yves Bissouma was heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer window, but he still stays on. Nevertheless, the midfielder has no future under Frank and could be sold in the January window.

In that case, Spurs could take a punt at Raskin, who has a contract at Ibrox until 2027, but the Bears are unlikely to sanction his exit.

Raskin expected to leave Ibrox in the future

The midfielder is still expected to leave Rangers at some point in 2026, with several clubs vying for his signature.

Leeds United were linked with a move for the Belgian, but the transfer did not materialise in the end. European clubs Porto and Napoli were also thought to be keen on him, and should they reignite interest, his head could be turned.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham make any concrete approach for Raskin, either in January or next summer, but it will most likely depend upon how he plays for the rest of the season.