Sunderland transfer news: European giants 'plot January move' for Black Cats midfielder

27 Nov 2025

Roma are reportedly interested in signing Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats engine room is attracting plenty of attention from Italy in recent times, with Granit Xhaka supposedly catching the eye of Juventus over the past few months.

Focusing on Neil, the 23-year-old was a key part of Sunderland's promotion-winning campaign under Regis Le Bris last term, but has struggled to make an impact this term.

That is largely down to the fact that a number of summer signings have jumped ahead of him in the midfield pecking order, including former Arsenal man Xhaka.

As a result, Neil has managed just two minutes of Premier League action so far in 2025-26, as well as a start in August's EFL Cup clash with Huddersfield Town.

© Imago

Sunderland's Neil ready for Roma move?

According to Italian outlet ASRomaLive, Sunderland man Neil could be heading towards a significant change in scenery at the beginning of the new calendar year.

The report claims that Serie A giants Roma possess a longstanding interest in the 23-year-old, who has barely featured in the Premier League this term.

Consequently, it is understood that Neil is ready for a switch away from the Stadium of Light, where he has spent the entirety of his senior career to date.

With his contract at the North-East giants expiring in the summer, there are currently no signs of an imminent extension on the horizon.

Therefore, instead of losing Neil on a free transfer at the conclusion of the season, Sunderland are supposedly willing to offload the midfielder for a 'modest' fee during the winter trading point.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Sunderland experience growing pains

Following a shock playoff-final victory over Sheffield United in May, Sunderland needed to invest heavily over the summer to give themselves a fighting chance of remaining in the Premier League.

Twelve matches into the 2025-26 term and the Black Cats are sitting pretty in seventh, with their £150m raid on the transfer market paying dividends.

However, there have been growing pains in the Sunderland squad, with the likes of Neil condemned to watching briefs despite their contributions to the team's success last season.