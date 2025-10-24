Sports Mole previews Sunday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

AFC Bournemouth welcome Nottingham Forest to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a Premier League clash that pits an in-form home side against a struggling visitor.

The Cherries have made a stunning start to the season under Andoni Iraola, while Forest arrive in desperate need of a spark after a turbulent few weeks both on and off the pitch.

Match preview

Few would have predicted Bournemouth to be sitting third in the Premier League standings after eight games, but the South Coast side have been one of the division’s surprise packages so far.

Iraola’s men have amassed 15 points from a possible 24, losing just once all season - on the opening day - and are now unbeaten in their last seven league matches.

Their attacking verve has been particularly impressive, scoring 14 and conceding 11, with a goal difference identical to that of champions Liverpool.

Bournemouth have been prolific in recent weeks too, netting 10 times in their last five outings, and their home form has played a major role in that success.

The Cherries have not lost to Nottingham Forest in their last 10 league meetings - six wins and four draws - a run that dates back to the 2014–15 Championship campaign.

Their current seven-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League (four wins, three draws) is the longest ongoing run in the division and marks the fourth time they have managed such a sequence in the top flight. Interestingly, three of those have come under Iraola’s management.

For Nottingham Forest, the contrast could hardly be starker. The visitors have endured a miserable start, winning just once all season and slipping into the relegation zone.

Their 3-0 defeat at home to Chelsea proved to be the final straw, prompting the club to sack Ange Postecoglou after just 39 days in charge - their second managerial change of the campaign.

Sean Dyche has now been brought in as Forest’s third permanent manager this season, an unwanted Premier League record for the earliest such turnover in history.

The former Everton boss faces an uphill task with a side that has scored just five goals in eight games and failed to find the net in their last three league fixtures.

However, there was at least a flicker of encouragement in midweek, as Forest claimed a 2-0 win over Porto in the Europa League - both goals coming from the penalty spot through Morgan Gibbs-White and Igor Jesus; Dyche will hope that performance can serve as a springboard to reignite their domestic campaign.

Forest’s only bright moment since the opening weekend came in a draw against Burnley, but overall their form - two draws and five defeats in their last seven - paints a worrying picture.

If they are to get anything at the Vitality, Dyche’s men will need to rediscover their defensive organisation and show far more bite in attack.

Bournemouth Premier League form:

WWDDWD

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

LLDLLL

Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

DLLLLW

Team News

Bournemouth’s standout performer Antoine Semenyo has been directly involved in nine Premier League goals this season (six goals, three assists) - only Erling Haaland (12) has contributed to more.

The Ghanaian has also scored in his last two appearances against Nottingham Forest and will again be central to the Cherries’ attacking threat.

Enes Unal and David Brooks remain sidelined through injury, while Evanilson is still a doubt as he continues recovering from a calf issue.

Youngster Julio Soler is also back in contention following his involvement in the Under-20 World Cup.

For Nottingham Forest, Dyche has a near full-strength squad at his disposal, with only Ola Aina ruled out until the new year, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to miss out after coming off on Thursday with a groin problem.

Chris Wood is expected to return to the starting XI after being benched in the Chelsea defeat, while summer signing Dilane Bakwa faces a late fitness test after missing training with an unspecified injury.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Savona, Murillo, Morato, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Sangare, Luiz; Gibbs-White, Wood

We say: Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

With Bournemouth flying high and full of confidence, this looks like a daunting trip for a Forest side short on goals and stability.

Dyche’s arrival may inspire some fight, but the Cherries’ form and cohesion should see them comfortably claim another three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email